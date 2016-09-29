Area Boys Soccer: Flyers, Preps tie

BELLE PRAIRIE—Sam Beam scored two goals during the Little Falls Flyers' 3-3 Granite Ridge Conference tie against St. John's Prep Thursday.

Nick Durfee scored the third Flyers' goal and Little Falls keeper Adam Beack made 12 saves.

St. John's Prep 0 3 0—3

Little Falls 1 2 0— 3

First half: LF-Sam Beam (Lukas Schmitz-Peiffer) 14:58

Second half: LF-Own goal 40:15, SJ-Jake Jiang (Ben Jolkovsky) 41:09, SJ-Drew Richter 49:27, LF-Nick Durfee (Beam) 50:25, LF-Beam (Andrew Thompson) 59:58

Shots on goal: SJP 15, LF 13

Goalkeepers: SJP-Nick Foss (10 saves); LF-Adam Beack (12 saves)

Conference: LF 2-3-2. Overall: LF 4-5-2. Next: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 5 p.m. Tuesday.