Volleyball: Otters sweep Warriors

"Serve receive is a struggle for us," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "We have a hard time closing out games. Our girls have a lot of fortitude, and we will continue to persevere and keep working on progress."

Fergus Falls 25 25 25

Brainerd 16 6 21

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 3 digs

Jillian Ewald 3 digs

Kaylee Johnson 1 ace, 5 digs

Cara Helgeson 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 block, 10 set assist

Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 1 digs, 2 blocks

Kelsey Stroot 2 kills, 5 digs, 1 set assist

Kealy Johnson 1 kill, 6 set assists

Ellie Peabody 2 digs

Courtney Russell 6 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs

Avery Eckman 4 kills, 4 digs

Kimmy Hall 6 digs

Conference: Brd 1-7. Overall: Brd 4-16. Next: Brainerd hosts Rocori 7 p.m. Thursday.