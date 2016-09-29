Girls Soccer: CLC-leading Warriors take down Rocori

Ally Smith, Olivia Wiskow and Olivia King each recorded a goal and assist during the Brainerd Warriors' 9-0 Central Lakes Conference win over the Rocori Spartans Thursday at Adamson Field.

Keeper Megan Tschida needed to make just one save for Brainerd which leads the CLC while Rocori is in last place.

Rocori 0 0—0

Brainerd 7 2—9

First half: B-Bryn Waters (Ally Smith) 3:39; B-Ally Smith (Ellie Harting) 5:50; B-Lexi Roby (Regan McElfresh) 10:30; B-Meghan Lacy 12:11; B-Megan Ramerth 14:11; B-Olivia Wiskow (Olivia King) 19:28; B-King (Wiskow) 23:18

Second half: B-Zetta Thurow (Megan Ramerth) 34:05, B-Abby Klecker (Gabby Smith) 39:37

Shots on goal: R 1, B 22

Goalkeepers: R-Kaitlyn Reinhardt (13 saves); B-Megan Tschida (1 saves)

Conference: B 7-0-1. Overall: B 9-2-1. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 7 p.m. Tuesday.