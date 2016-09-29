Area Cross Country: LeMieurs pace Rangers

PARK RAPIDS—Seth LeMieur finished fifth and paced the Crosby-Ironton boys to a second-place finish at the Pelican Rapids Invite Thursday.

Ari LeMieur turned in the second-fastest time on the girls side leading the Rangers to third place.

Sam Roberts finished eighth for the C-I boys.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28, 2-Crosby-Ironton 54, 3-Hawley 59, 4-Park Rapids 102, 5-Lake Park-Audubon 125, 6-New York Mills 132

Individual winner: Dan Wilson (DGF)

Crosby-Ironton results: 5-Seth LeMieur 17:52, 8-Sam Roberts 18:15, 13-Griffin Severson 18:52, 16-Ethan cady 19:06, 17-Elijah Severson 19:16, 32-Isaac Burley 20:49

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Pelican Rapids 27, 2-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 56, 3-Crosby-Ironton 66, 4-Park Rapids 67

Individual winner: Lilly Peterson (Lake Park Audubon)

Crosby-Ironton results: 2-Ari LeMieur 20:38, 14-Maddi Severson 22:55, 15-Ella Dwyer 23:04, 21-Anna Bostrom 25:02, 25-Megan Erickson 27:50

Next: Crosby-Ironton Ranger Invite at Ruttger's on Bay Lake 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Flyers' Moore runner-up

FERGUS FALLS—Tyler Moore raced to a second-place finish and teammate Hunter Zupko finished seventh for the Little Falls Flyer boys who placed fourth at the John Hermes Invite Thursday.

The Little Falls girls finished ninth led by Madison Marquette in 41st.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Sartell 59, 2-Alexandria 83, 3-Detroit Lakes 96, 4-Little Falls 97, 5-West Central 103, 6-Fargo South 178, 7-Breckenridge 190, 8-Bemidji 233, 9-Fergus Falls 235, 10-Frazee 240, 11-Ottertail Central 247

Individual winner: Munir Isahak (FS) 16:11.1

Little Falls results: 2-Tyler Moore 16:19.5, 7-Hunter Zupko 16:49.9, 21-Drew Peterson 17:37.0, 32-Nolan Zimny 18:20.8, 38-Tyler Schlattman 18:26.6, 43-Jonah Ploof 18:43.4, 48-William Riitters 19:00.4

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 50, 2-Sartell 59, 3-West Central 68, 4-Fergus Falls 116, 5-Detroit Lakes 135, 6-Fargo South 161, 7-Ottertail Central 171, 8-Frazee 171, 9-Little Falls 229

Individual winner: Ingrid Buiceag-Arama (S) 19:46.1

Little Falls results: 41-Madison Marquette 23:57.9, 42-Kali Schirmers 24:08.6, 47-Megan Borash 24:22.8, 51-Claire Zack 24:19.3, 53-Elizabeth Anez 26:28.6, 54-Nicollet Gamon-Deering 26:28.7

Next: Little Falls at Perham Invite 4 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz boys, girls seventh

FOLEY—Jack Andres finished eighth for the Pierz Pioneers boys who placed seventh at the Foley Invitational Thursday.

The Pierz girls, who also placed seventh, were paced by Sam Winscher who was 32nd.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Mora 19, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 65, 3-Big Lake 111, 4-Spectrum 121, 5-Albany 128, 6-Foley 166, 7-Pierz 190, 8-Princeton 196, 9-Zimmerman 231

Individual winner: Michael Schwinghamer (M) 17:10.83

Pierz results: 8-Jack Andres 17:50.81, 30-Cole Andres 18:47.08, 47-Alex Gottwalt 19:53.39, 48-Jaden Hennen 19:54.24, 59-Carson Yates 22:28.85, 61-Charles Pekar 29:52.85

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Mora 36, 2-Albany 55, 3-Spectrum 95, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 114, 5-Princeton 126, 6-Zimmerman 128, 7-Pierz 214, 8-Big Lake 218, 9-Foley 223

Individual winner: Brook Wedin (M) 20:05.65

Pierz results: 30-Sam Winscher 22:44.35, 32-Brenna Andres 23:11.15, 43-Grace Gottwalt 24:33.17, 53-Grace Marshik 27:52.29, 56-Katie Schaefer 29:51.98

Next: Pierz at Sauk Centre Invite 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.