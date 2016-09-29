Area Girls Tennis: Pequot Lakes edges Gobblers

AITKIN—Mallory Goerges won her ninth straight match at No. 2 singles during the Pequot Lakes Patriots' 4-3 win over the Aitkin Gobblers Thursday.

Pequot's Alex Stone won at No. 3 singles, improving her record to 18-3.

The Gobblers' Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke won at No. 2 doubles to remain undefeated.

Pequot Lakes 4, Aitkin 3

Singles

No. 1: Lydia Browning (A) def Alyssa Golden 4-6, 6-4, (10-8)

No. 2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def Brynn Wilson 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def Nikki Courtemanche 6-4, 6-4

No. 4: Amber Kuhlman (A) def Alexis Lueck 7-6, 3-6, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (PL) def Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

No. 2: Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke (A) def Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def Mikaela Justen-Annie Courtemanche 6-2, 6-0

Overall: PL 13-6, A 11-8. Next: Aitkin in Granite Ridge Conference Tournament at Foley 9 a.m. Saturday; Wadena-Deer Creek at Pequot Lakes 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Pierz 5, LPGE 2

LONG PRAIRIE—Pierz swept all three doubles matches and Kalyn Gritzmacher and Abby Andrea posted singles wins in the Pioneers' 5-2 non-conference win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thursday.

Pierz 5, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 2

Singles

No. 1: Abby Ecker (LP) def. Becky Langer 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Alley Ecker (LP) def. Abby Athman 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Kalyn Gritzmacher (P) def. Kalley Levin 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: Abby Andrea (P) def. Abbi Larson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Brittney Boser-Hannah Andrea (P) def. Lupita Mava-Allison Gugglberger 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Tori Fleischhacher-Magen Langer (P) def. Sara McCoy-Mariah Cebulla 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Anessa Leidenfrost-Avy Lease (P) def. Erin Blanchard-Emily Berscheit 6-2, 6-1

Overall: P 10-5. Next: Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference Tournament at Foley 9 a.m. Saturday.