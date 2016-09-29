Area Girls Soccer: Little Falls outscores Preps

COLLEGEVILLE—Rachel Gold's goal off of a corner kick in the second half highlighted the Little Falls Flyers' 3-1 win over St. John's Prep in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday.

Gold's shot deflected off of a St. John's defender early in the second half to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.

The Flyers' Aria Kapsner scored the only goal of the first half and assisted on a Chelsea Moran goal in the second half.

Jasmine Miller won her second game in goal with four saves.

Little Falls 1 2—3

St. John's Prep 0 1—1

First half: LF-Aria Kapsner

Second half: LF-Rachel Gold; LF-Chelsea Moran (Kapsner); SJ-Lizzy Kolb PK

Goalkeepers: LF-Jasmine Miller (4 saves)

Conference: LF 5-2. Overall: LF 7-4. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Apollo 1 p.m. Saturday.