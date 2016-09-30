Area Female Athlete: Volkmann has W-DC rolling

Highlights: Finished with 20 kills and 14 digs against Detroit Lakes. She added 19 kills and 11 digs against New York Mills.

Casey Volkmann grew up around success.

She watched as her older sister and mother helped Wadena-Deer Creek to the 2010 Class 2A state title.

And despite heading back to the state title the year before and the Section 8-2A final the year after that, W-DC hasn't reached the level of success since.

But that didn't stop the junior from working on her craft, hitting the weight room and becoming a better player and leader.

"She's handled that situation really well," W-DC head coach and Casey's mother Sue Volkmann said. "Those kids now that are her age and a year or two younger, because they're ninth, 10th and juniors, they're all really good friends. It makes a difference when you're out there playing with your friends and they're trying to get better as hard as she is. That group of kids just has a different mindset and we knew as they were getting older that they would come into their own, too."

Volkmann registered 20 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace serve and 1 block to help W-DC top Detroit Lakes 3-1 Sept. 20.

The Wolverines and Volkmann blanked New York Mills 3-0 Sept. 22 with Volkmann going for 19 kills, 11 digs and a block. Even in a 3-1 loss to Park Rapids Monday, Volkmann still collected 17 digs, 9 kills and 1 ace serve. In limited action during a 3-0 win over Pillager Thursday, Volkmann still racked up 9 digs, 3 kills and 2 blocks.

"She can read where the block is coming from, but she can really put a ball down the line," said Sue Volkmann. "When you get high school hitters that can really play that ball down the line accurately, that's really a big weapon for them because then the block has to play honest. They can't give her one thing to take away something else and she can put it away hard. She can really read how the block is going to play. She can find the hole for a drop shot so she kind of keeps them guessing."

W-DC sits at 15-4 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Through those first 19 games, Volkmann has 296 kills, 266 digs, 14 blocks and 31 ace serves.

Last year as a sophomore, the All-Park Region Conference selection tallied 367 kills, 349 digs, 37 blocks, 78 set assists and 64 ace serves.

Casey is the younger sister of two-time Brainerd Dispatch Player of the Year Courtney Volkmann, who played setter.

"She looks up to her older sister a lot, but they are just different types of players," said Volkmann. "Casey can jump and is strong and she could be a very good setter. She has really good hands, but her big thing is she is such a good defensive player and serve receiver that we needed her to do all of those things to cover all those areas more so than to be the setter."

Volkmann has a 4.0 grade-point average and according to her coach anticipates well and has a high volleyball IQ, which is why her defensive play is key to W-DC's success.

"She's been in the weight and conditioning program for a number of years now and she's pretty dedicated to that, but she just loves playing volleyball," said Sue Volkmann. "She plays hard and wants to be competitive and wants to do the best she can."

Other notable performances:

Cross country: Sidney Lodge, Pine River-Backus, won the Pillager Invite in 24:28.2

Volleyball: Jami Nelson, Crosby-Ironton, finished with 11 kills and 17 digs against Swanville.

Shania Glenz, Verndale, finished with 20 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks and 2 ace serves against Browerville. She added 12 kills, 9 ace serves and 6 digs against Menahga and 67 kills, 47 digs, 5 set assists, 4.5 blocks and 2 ace serves at the Minnesota Class 1A Showcase tournament.

Quinn Kratochvil, Pequot Lakes, finished with 49 set assists, 18 digs, 4 ace serves and 3 kills against Sebeka.

Clare Ganley, Pequot Lakes, finished with 22 digs, 14 kills and 2 ace serves.

Kylie Monson, Crosby-Ironton, finished with 12 kills, 18 digs, 6 digs and 3 ace serves against Detroit Lakes.

Rebecca Athman, Pierz, finished with 22 kills and 16 digs during the Pierz Tournament.

Kylie Porter, Pierz, finished with 43 set assists, 21 kills, 15 digs, 9 blocks and 3 ace serves in Pierz Tournament.