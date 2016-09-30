High School Football: Hunstad keys Huskies victory

LAKE PARK—Senior Ridge Hunstad scored five touchdowns and grabbed four interceptions for Class 2A's third-ranked and unbeaten Pillager Huskies who crushed the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders 47-8 in a non-subdistrict game Friday.

Ryan Foehrenbacher put the Huskies on the board first with an 11-yard pass from Josh Doss. Hunstad ran the conversion and it was all his show after that.

He scored on runs of 4 and 10 yards, passes of 20 and 70 yards from Doss and returned one of his interceptions 41 yards for a touchdown.

Hunstad rushed eight times for 118 yards and was the leading receiver for Pillager with two catches for 110 yards. Doss completed four of six passes, three for touchdowns, and 168 yards.

Lake Park-A 0 0 8 0—8

Pillager 16 16 15 0—47

First quarter

P-Ryan Foehrenbacher 11 pass from Josh Doss (Ridge Hunstad pass from Damian Fink)

P-Hunstad 4 run (Hunstad run)

Second quarter

P-Hunstad 41 pass interception return (Foehrenbacher pass from Doss)

P-Hunstad 10 run (Hunstad run)

Third quarter

P-Hunstad 20 pass from Doss (Eli Horn run)

LPA-Teddy Schauer (Chase Roy run)

P-Hunstad 70 pass from Doss (Joe Anderson kick)

Individual leaders

Rushing: PILL-Finck 5-72, Hunstad 8-118

Passing: PILL-Doss 4-6-1-148

Receiving: PILL-Hunstad 2-110, Foehrenbacher 2-38

Overall: Pill 5-0. Next: Pillager hosts Red Lake 7 p.m. Friday.