High School Football: Unbeaten Pirates slay Tigers 57-6

VERNDALE—Mack Jones threw two scoring strikes to Mac Schluttner and a third to Josh Bounds Class 9-man's ninth-ranked Verndale Pirates who cruised past the Rothsay Tigers 57-6 in a District 9 West South 1 Subdistrict game Friday.

Verndale is the last unbeaten team at 3-0 in the subdistrict and is 5-0 overall.

Jones hit Schluttner with strikes of 54 and 32 yards sandwiched around a 41-yard run to the end zone by Luke Weniger. A 2-yard Jones to Josh Bounds pass put the Pirates up 16-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Taylor Willis scored on a 34-yard run and Jordan Brownlow returned a punt 80 yards.

Willis added a 75-yard kickoff return and Jackson Strom forced and returned a fumble 55 yards to complete the scoring.

Jones finished the game with 168-yards passing on seven of nine attempts.

Rothsay 0 0 0 6 —6

Verndale 16 14 14 13—57

First quarter

V-Mac Schluttner 54 pass from Mack Jones (Schluttner pass from Jones) 10:00

V-Luke Weniger 41 run (Jones run) 3:48

Second quarter

V-Schluttner 32 pass from Jones (Schluttner run) 7:20

V-Josh Bounds 2 pass from Jones (kick fail)

Third quarter

V-Taylor Willis 34 run (Jones kick) 10:26

V-Jordan Brownlow 80 punt return (Jones kick) 8:26

Fourth quarter

R-Wyatt Curtis 19 run (pass intercepted) 11:14

V-Willis 75 kickoff return (Jones kick) 10:58

V-Jackson Strom 55 fumble return (pass fail) 0:26

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 25-230, R 58-204

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V 7-9-0-168, R 3-7-1-9

Total offense: V 398, R 213

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Jones 6-80, Weniger 6-73, Willis 1-34

Passing: V-Jones 7-9-0-168

Receiving: V-Schluttner 4-96

Sub: V 3-0. Overall: V 5-0. Next: Verndale at Underwood 7 p.m. Friday.