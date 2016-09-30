Area Football: Tigers win big, stay undefeated
PINE RIVER—Austin Rateike rushed for 93 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 37 and 29 yards as Class 1A's seventh ranked Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated Red Lake 74-12 in a Northwest White Subdistrict game Friday.
With the win, the Tigers moved to 3-0 and remained in a tie in the subdistrict with Pillager.
Brandon Wolske and Tim Bardeaux also scored two touchdowns, and Spencer Richards threw for two scores in the Tigers win.
Red Lake 0 0 6 6—12
Pine River-B 38 14 14 8 - 74
First quarter
PRB - Tim Bardeaux 14 run (Mitchell Wynn run) 10:33
PRB - Devyn Richards fumble recovery in end zone (Wynn run) 9:22
PRB - Brandon Wolske 26 pass from Spencer Richards (S. Richards run) 7:25
PRB - Kiel Struss 51 interception return (conversion failed) 6:40
PRB - Wolske 1 run (Wynn run) 4:17
Second quarter
PRB - Wynn 20 pass from S. Richards (Wynn run) 8:49
PRB - Don Owen 21 run (conversion failed) 3:37
Third quarter
PRB - Bardeaux 43 run (conversion failed) 10:53
RL - Mike Seki 3 run (conversion failed) 5:42
PRB - Austin Rateike 37 run (Rateike run) 3:48
Fourth quarter
PRB - Rateike 29 run (Norman Poetu run) 6:36
RL - Seki 1 run (conversion failed)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PRB 31-394, RL 29-134
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 2-2-0-46-, RL 5-20-3-64
Total offense: PRB 440, RL 198
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB-Rateike 5-93, Bardeaux 4-92, Wynn 6-85
Passing: PRB-S. Richards 2-2-0-46
Receiving: PRB-Wynn 1-20, Wolske 1-26
Sub: 3-0. Overall: 5-0. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7 p.m. Friday.