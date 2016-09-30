Search
    Area Football: Gobblers ground Eskomos for first time

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:24 p.m.

    ESKO—Caleb Curtiss ran in two touchdowns for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 34-19 Northeast Blue Subdistrict win over the Esko Eskomos Friday.

    Jeb Sanford, Sam Peterson and Nathan Rom each added a touchdown on the ground for the Gobblers, who defeated the Eskomos for the first time in school history.

    Aitkin 7 14 7 6—34

    Esko 0 0 13 6—19

    First quarter

    A-Jeb Sanford 10 run (Sam Peterson kick)

    Second quarter

    A-Peterson 1 run (Peterson kick)

    A-Nathan Rom 3 run (Peterson kick)

    Third quarter

    E-Dawsen Cossalter 75 pass from Stone DeLeon (Cameron Osterling kick)

    A-Caleb Curtiss 8 run (Peterson kick)

    E-Cossalter 57 pass from DeLeon (kick failed)

    Fourth quarter

    A-Curtiss 4 run (kick failed)

    E-Cossalter 3 run

    Sub: A 3-0. Overall: A 4-1. Next: Mora at Aitkin 7 p.m. Friday.

