Area Football: Gobblers ground Eskomos for first time
ESKO—Caleb Curtiss ran in two touchdowns for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 34-19 Northeast Blue Subdistrict win over the Esko Eskomos Friday.
Jeb Sanford, Sam Peterson and Nathan Rom each added a touchdown on the ground for the Gobblers, who defeated the Eskomos for the first time in school history.
Aitkin 7 14 7 6—34
Esko 0 0 13 6—19
First quarter
A-Jeb Sanford 10 run (Sam Peterson kick)
Second quarter
A-Peterson 1 run (Peterson kick)
A-Nathan Rom 3 run (Peterson kick)
Third quarter
E-Dawsen Cossalter 75 pass from Stone DeLeon (Cameron Osterling kick)
A-Caleb Curtiss 8 run (Peterson kick)
E-Cossalter 57 pass from DeLeon (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
A-Curtiss 4 run (kick failed)
E-Cossalter 3 run
Sub: A 3-0. Overall: A 4-1. Next: Mora at Aitkin 7 p.m. Friday.