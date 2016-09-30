Area Boys Soccer: Hornets capitalize on opportunities
BAXTER—Lake Region Christian managed just four shots on goal, but two found the back of the net to give the Hornets at 2-1 victory over Rosemount in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Friday.
Tommy Thompson's goal assisted by Levi Jensen made it 1-1 at the half and Jensen booted the game winner on a direct kick with 4:30 left to play.
Lake Region goalkeeper Nick Christenson was credited with 10 saves.
Rosemount 1 0—1
Lake Region 1 1—2
First half: R-Andy Fruetel penalty kick 23:29; LR-Tommy Thompson (Levi Jensen) 18:50
Second half: LR-Jensen 4:30
Shots on goal: R 11, LR 4
Goalkeepers: R-Sam Bryant (2 saves); LR-Nick Christenson (10 saves)
Conference: LR 5-0-1. Overall: LR 9-2-1. Next: Walker vs. Lake Region Christian at Baxter 4 p.m. Monday.