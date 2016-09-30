Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Boys Soccer: Hornets capitalize on opportunities

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 11:24 p.m.

    BAXTER—Lake Region Christian managed just four shots on goal, but two found the back of the net to give the Hornets at 2-1 victory over Rosemount in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Friday.

    Tommy Thompson's goal assisted by Levi Jensen made it 1-1 at the half and Jensen booted the game winner on a direct kick with 4:30 left to play.

    Lake Region goalkeeper Nick Christenson was credited with 10 saves.

    Rosemount 1 0—1

    Lake Region 1 1—2

    First half: R-Andy Fruetel penalty kick 23:29; LR-Tommy Thompson (Levi Jensen) 18:50

    Second half: LR-Jensen 4:30

    Shots on goal: R 11, LR 4

    Goalkeepers: R-Sam Bryant (2 saves); LR-Nick Christenson (10 saves)

    Conference: LR 5-0-1. Overall: LR 9-2-1. Next: Walker vs. Lake Region Christian at Baxter 4 p.m. Monday.

    Explore related topics:sportsboys soccerLake Region Christian School HornetsMinnesota Association of Christian Schools
    Advertisement
    randomness