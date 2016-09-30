Search
    Area Football: Wildcats ground Flyers

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Sep 30, 2016 at 11:40 p.m.

    LITTLE FALLS—Austin Erdman and Nicholas Maslowski ran for touchdowns in the Little Falls Flyers 26-13 loss to the New London-Spicer Wildcats Friday in an East Central North Subdistrict game.

    Erdman carried 25 times for 152 yards and Michael Gross completed nine of 20 passes for 81 yards.

    New London-Spicer 13 6 7 0—26

    Little Falls 7 0 0 6—13

    First quarter

    NLS-Jackson Ness 67 run (Jani TerWisscha kick) 8:42

    NLS-Ben Dobmeier 10 pass from Brandon Adelman (kick fail) 3:05

    LF-Austin Erdman 51 run (Wyatt Lillemore kick) 0:45

    Second quarter

    NLS-Blake Schuck 5 run (pass fail) 6:36

    Third quarter

    NLS-Ness 53 run (TerWisscha kick) 0:35

    Fourth quarter

    LF-Nicholas Maslowski 1 run (pass fail)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: NLS 32-250, LF 37-185

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: NLS 4-11-1-57, LF 9-20-0-81

    Total offense: NLS 307, LF 266

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: LF-Erdman 25-152, Maslowski 8-31, Michael Gross 4-2

    Passing: LF-Gross 9-20-0-81

    Receiving: LF-Zachary Opatz 3-34, Dylan Lucasavitz 3-24, Ben Sowada 2-15,Jacob Biermaier 1-8

    Sub: LF 1-3. Overall: LF 1-4. Next: Little Falls vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at SCSU Husky Stadium 7:30 p.m. Friday.

