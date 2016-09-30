Area Football: Mustangs trample Rangers
MORA—Noah Gindorff scored on runs of 1, 40 and 8 yards for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who were defeated 47-28 by the Mora Mustangs in a Northeast Blue Subdistrict game Friday.
Jake Larson opened the scoring for C-I with a 45-yard run in the first quarter,
Gindorff carried 20 times for 160 yards and Larson gained 97 on 15 carries.
Noah Foster ran for five touchdowns for Mora.
Crosby-Ironton 6 6 8 8—28
Mora 6 21 14 6—47
First quarter
C-I-Jake Larson 45 run (run fail)
M-Noah Foster 1 run (kick fail)
Second quarter
M-Jake Robb 23 run (Kick good)
C-I-Noah Gindorff 40 run (pass fail)
M-Foster 8 run (kick good)
M-John Smith 2 run (kick good)
Third quarter
M-Foster 8 run (kick good)
C-I-Gindorff 8 run (Gindorff run)
M-Foster 5 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
C-I-Gindorff 1 run (Larson run)
M-Foster 3 run (kick fail)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: C-I 41-260, M 44-356
Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 4-13-43, M 6-12-0-125
Total offense: C-I 303, M 481
Individual leaders
Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 20-160, Larson 15-97
Passing: C-I-Gindorff 4-13-0-43
Receiving: C-I-Austin Davis 1-25, Eli Winegarner 3-18
Sub: C-I 1-2. Overall: C-I 3-2. Next: Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton 7 p.m. Friday.