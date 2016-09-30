Area Football: Mustangs trample Rangers

MORA—Noah Gindorff scored on runs of 1, 40 and 8 yards for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who were defeated 47-28 by the Mora Mustangs in a Northeast Blue Subdistrict game Friday.

Jake Larson opened the scoring for C-I with a 45-yard run in the first quarter,

Gindorff carried 20 times for 160 yards and Larson gained 97 on 15 carries.

Noah Foster ran for five touchdowns for Mora.

Crosby-Ironton 6 6 8 8—28

Mora 6 21 14 6—47

First quarter

C-I-Jake Larson 45 run (run fail)

M-Noah Foster 1 run (kick fail)

Second quarter

M-Jake Robb 23 run (Kick good)

C-I-Noah Gindorff 40 run (pass fail)

M-Foster 8 run (kick good)

M-John Smith 2 run (kick good)

Third quarter

M-Foster 8 run (kick good)

C-I-Gindorff 8 run (Gindorff run)

M-Foster 5 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

C-I-Gindorff 1 run (Larson run)

M-Foster 3 run (kick fail)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: C-I 41-260, M 44-356

Pass comp-att-int-yds: C-I 4-13-43, M 6-12-0-125

Total offense: C-I 303, M 481

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 20-160, Larson 15-97

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 4-13-0-43

Receiving: C-I-Austin Davis 1-25, Eli Winegarner 3-18

Sub: C-I 1-2. Overall: C-I 3-2. Next: Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton 7 p.m. Friday.