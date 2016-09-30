Area Football: Rocheleau paces Pioneers with 3 touchdowns
HOWARD LAKE—Preston Rocheleau's three touchdown passes led the Pierz Pioneers, ranked seventh in Class 3A, to a 39-28 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in a Mid-State Subdistrict 1 game.
Rocheleau threw to Benjamin Herold on 52- and 12-yard scoring passes, and also hit Matthew Kummet on a 4-yard strike as the Pioneers improved to 3-1 and in a tie for the Subdistrict lead.
Howard Lake-W 8 0 8 12—28
Pierz 21 5 0 13—39
First quarter
Prz - Brandon Ortman 60 run (Preston Rocheleau kick)
Prz - Benjamin Herold 52 pass from Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick)
Prz - Ortman 44 run (Rocheleau kick)
Second quarter
Prz - Andrew Tomala safety
Prz - Rocheleau 40 field goal
Fourth quarter
Prz - Herold 12 pass from Rocheleau (kick failed)
Prz - Matthew Kummet 14 pass from Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: Prz 48-333, HLW 31-148
Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 5-9-1-92, HLW 14-26-1-129
Total offense: Prz 425, HLW 277
Individual leaders
Rushing: Prz-Derick Hall 16-102, Ortman 12-134
Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 5-9-1-92
Receiving: Prz-Herold 3-75
Sub: Pierz 3-1. Overall: Prz 4-1. Next: Pierz hosts Paynesville 7 p.m. Friday.