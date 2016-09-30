Area Football: Rocheleau paces Pioneers with 3 touchdowns

HOWARD LAKE—Preston Rocheleau's three touchdown passes led the Pierz Pioneers, ranked seventh in Class 3A, to a 39-28 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in a Mid-State Subdistrict 1 game.

Rocheleau threw to Benjamin Herold on 52- and 12-yard scoring passes, and also hit Matthew Kummet on a 4-yard strike as the Pioneers improved to 3-1 and in a tie for the Subdistrict lead.

Howard Lake-W 8 0 8 12—28

Pierz 21 5 0 13—39

First quarter

Prz - Brandon Ortman 60 run (Preston Rocheleau kick)

Prz - Benjamin Herold 52 pass from Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick)

Prz - Ortman 44 run (Rocheleau kick)

Second quarter

Prz - Andrew Tomala safety

Prz - Rocheleau 40 field goal

Fourth quarter

Prz - Herold 12 pass from Rocheleau (kick failed)

Prz - Matthew Kummet 14 pass from Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Prz 48-333, HLW 31-148

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 5-9-1-92, HLW 14-26-1-129

Total offense: Prz 425, HLW 277

Individual leaders

Rushing: Prz-Derick Hall 16-102, Ortman 12-134

Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 5-9-1-92

Receiving: Prz-Herold 3-75

Sub: Pierz 3-1. Overall: Prz 4-1. Next: Pierz hosts Paynesville 7 p.m. Friday.