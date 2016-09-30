Search
    Area Football: Rocheleau paces Pioneers with 3 touchdowns

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Sep 30, 2016 at 11:40 p.m.

    HOWARD LAKE—Preston Rocheleau's three touchdown passes led the Pierz Pioneers, ranked seventh in Class 3A, to a 39-28 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in a Mid-State Subdistrict 1 game.

    Rocheleau threw to Benjamin Herold on 52- and 12-yard scoring passes, and also hit Matthew Kummet on a 4-yard strike as the Pioneers improved to 3-1 and in a tie for the Subdistrict lead.

    Howard Lake-W 8 0 8 12—28

    Pierz 21 5 0 13—39

    First quarter

    Prz - Brandon Ortman 60 run (Preston Rocheleau kick)

    Prz - Benjamin Herold 52 pass from Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick)

    Prz - Ortman 44 run (Rocheleau kick)

    Second quarter

    Prz - Andrew Tomala safety

    Prz - Rocheleau 40 field goal

    Fourth quarter

    Prz - Herold 12 pass from Rocheleau (kick failed)

    Prz - Matthew Kummet 14 pass from Rocheleau (Rocheleau kick)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: Prz 48-333, HLW 31-148

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 5-9-1-92, HLW 14-26-1-129

    Total offense: Prz 425, HLW 277

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: Prz-Derick Hall 16-102, Ortman 12-134

    Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 5-9-1-92

    Receiving: Prz-Herold 3-75

    Sub: Pierz 3-1. Overall: Prz 4-1. Next: Pierz hosts Paynesville 7 p.m. Friday.

