Area Football: Cardinals lose close one to Ottertail Central

BATTLE LAKE—Matt Miller scored three touchdowns, including one just before the half to draw Staples-Motley to within one point of Ottertail Central, but the second half rally fell short as the Cardinals lost 33-26.

Miller scored on a 44-yard pass from Josh Lombard in the first quarter, and returned a second quarter kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, before scoring on a 1-yard burst five minutes later to make it a 21-20 game at the half.

Hunter Berggren's 2-yard score in the fourth quarter brought Staples-Motley to within six points before time ran out.

With the win, Ottertail Central pulled even with the Cardinals for the top spot in the Midwest Blue Subdistrict as each team has a 3-1 record.

Ottertail Central 7 14 6 6—33

Staples-Motley 6 14 0 6—26

First quarter

SM - Matt Miller 44 pass from Josh Lombard (conversion failed) 2:00

Second quarter

SM - Matt Miller 75 kick return (Hunter Berggren pass from Lombard) 5:41

SM - Miller 1 run (kick failed) :33

Fourth quarter

SM - Berggren 2 run (conversion failed) 2:17

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 34-112, OTC 52-254

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 13-26-0-147, OTC 3-8-2-37

Total offense: SM 259, OTC 291

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM-Dalton Holmberg 15-72, Josh Lombard 2 - (19), Hunter Berggren 7-47, Eric Lisson 5-3, Matt Miller 2-19, Mason Rychner 3 (10)

Passing: SM-Lombard 6-12-0-41, Lisson 0-1-0-0, Rychner 7-13-0-106

Receiving: SM-Berggren 4-64, Miller 3-72, Rychner 1-2, Trey Skeesick 1-12

Sub: SM 3-1. Overall: SM 3-2. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7 p.m. Friday.