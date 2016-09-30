Area Male Athlete: Flyers, Beam soaring to success

Highlights: Scored five goals and assisted on another last week

Sam Beam is a blur.

A blur of speed on the soccer pitch that is.

The junior forward for the Little Falls Flyers boys soccer team uses his speed to score goals and in doing so led the Flyers on a five-game unbeaten streak.

It's taking time for Beam and a young Flyers team to find that burst, however. Little Falls graduated 13 seniors from last year's team resulting in a 1-5 start. Since then the Flyers have gone 3-0-2 with Beam scoring eight goals in that span.

"I think the key to success right now is playing as a team and making sure everyone has their head up and making sure that no one is down if we get scored on," said Beam. "We need to keep the goalie's head up. Plus, just working with possession.

"We knew we were going to be a young team, mostly sophomores this year, and we figured we may lose a few games in the beginning, but we would pick it up toward the middle and end."

Despite the rough start record-wise, Flyers head coach Julie Bell was pleased with how quickly her young squad developed. Of those first five losses, three were by 2-1 scores, including one overtime loss to Becker.

The Flyers rebounded Sept. 22 by tying Becker 2-2 as Beam scored one of the Flyers' goals. In the prior game, Beam knocked in three goals and assisted on another as Little Falls downed Minnewaska 5-2. He scored another goal Sept. 27 in a 3-1 victory over Melrose, to which Little Falls lost 2-1 earlier in the season.

The Flyers tied St. John's Prep 3-3 Thursday with Beam scoring another goal. That was another team the Flyers lost to 2-1 earlier.

The four-year varsity veteran has 12 goals on the season.

"Sam is very quick," said Bell. "He has been playing varsity since eighth grade so he's had some years of experience even though he's only a junior. He's had experience with in-game situations. If he gets by defenders, he's very quick and he's been able to keep the ball close to his feet. He's got good feet. He can hang on to the ball and dribble through people so his control has been good.

"He's gotten better with making his runs. That's one thing we've had issues with in the past when he was younger. I think he has seen success with changing certain things that he does. He's understanding the game better and understanding where he's supposed to be making his runs and I think that has really freed him up, too."

Beam said his goals have come from running down long passes over the defensive line. Bell said he's pretty confident when he gets in those situations, but sometimes needs to be reminded of how proficient of a scorer he can be. Having a fast-developing team he can trust has also helped.

"If I have a midfielder pass the ball over the defensive line, most of the time I can get past them and get up there and go toward the goal," said Beam. "Then I can get a one-on-one shot. I'm pretty confident once I get in that situation. We've worked on one-on-one shots in practice and I just feel like—pick a corner and if he goes that corner oh well."

Other notable performances:

Cross country: Luke Downie, Pine River-Backus, won the Pillager Invite in 19:43.

Football: Hunter Berggren, Staples-Motley, rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against United North Central.

Joshua Doss, Pillager, hit on 7-of-9 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns and ran in another score against Blackduck.

Jake Larson, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown against Esko.

Noah Gindorff, Crosby-Ironton, rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns against Esko.

Mitchell Wynn, Pine River-Backus, rushed for 135 yards on 24 carries against Fertile-Beltrami.

Luke Weniger, Verndale, rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught three passes for 75 yards and another score against Buffalo Lake.

Soccer: Levi Jensen, Tyler Ogren and Daniel Kientzle, Lake Region, were named to the Paul Bunyan All-Tournament team.