Area Cross Country: Pequot Lakes boys race to third place
DULUTH—Tony Fitzer placed 12th in 17:16 to pace the Pequot Lakes boys to a third-place finish in the Class 1A division of the Swain Invite Saturday.
The Patriots' Reid Pierzinski finished 18th and Jacob Tschida 23rd.
Pequot's Sunshine Langworthy finished 13th and teammate Grace McGuire 15th to help the Patriot girls place 16th.
Wadena-Deer Creek's Noah Ross was 53rd in the boys race.
Boys results
Team scores: (34 teams) 1-Perham 58, 2-Mora 79, 3-Pequot Lakes 176, 4-Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 187, 5-Lake City 188, 24-Wadena-Deer Creek 625
Individual winner: Carl Kozlowski (Lake City) 16:22
Pequot Lakes results: 12-Tony Fitzer 17:16, 18-Reid Pierzinski 17:31, 23-Jacob Tschida 17:44, 65-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:34, 69-Russell Pierzinski 18:36, 100-Sam Person 19:05, 121-Cody Huss 19:20
Pillager results: 223-Anthony Jansen 21:55, 232-Brennen Bordwell 22:44, 233-Zeke Gilbertson 22:44, 236-Zacc Gilbertson 23:15
Wadena-Deer Creek results: 53-Noah Ross 18:27, 92-Lucas Hinojos 19:01, 116-Bereket Loer 19:16, Konnor Stueve 20:35, 219-Wyatt Peterson 21:45, 224-Jerry Wang 22:06
Girls results
Team scores: (32 teams) 1-Perham 93, 2-Trinity School at River Ridge 161, 3-Mora 176, 4-Proctor 178, 5-United North Central 186, 16-Pequot Lakes 442, 25-Wadena-Deer Creek 607
Individual winner: Tierney Wolfgram (Math and Science) 18:24
Pequot Lakes results: 13-Sunshine Langworthy 20:35, 15-Grace McGuire 20:47, 84-Cassidy Chaney 22:41, 171-Rachel Friberg 25:17, 195-Eloise Gitchell 27:21
Pillager results: 210-Vanessa Peterson 29:55, 214-Emily Peters 31:53, 215-Lacie Hines 32:31
Wadena-Deer Creek results: 106-Abby Motschenbacher 23:13, 120-Bel Snyder 23:37, 128-Eve Collins 23:49, 138-Sam Malone 24:06, 157-McKenna Wangsness 24:43, 168-Elissa Ikola 25:09, 181-Tiffany Meeks 26:15