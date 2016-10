Area Volleyball: Gobblers win 3 of 4 at Mora tourney

MORA—The Aitkin Gobblers won three of four matches at the Mora Tournament Saturday.

Team Scores

Pool Play

Rockford def. Aitkin 2-1

Aitkin def. Mora 2-0 F

Bracket Play

Aitkin def. Carlton 2-0

Aitkin def. Greenway 2-0

Overall: A 18-6. Next: Aitkin at Onamia 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Huskies win 2 of 3

BERTHA—Kassie Gardner recorded seven ace serves, 29 kills and 25 digs to help the Pillager Huskies go 2-3 at the Bertha-Hewitt Tournament Saturday.

Pillager's Hailea Books added seven ace serves and 49 digs.

Team Scores

Providence Academy def. Pillager 2-1

Henning def. Pillager 2-0

Pillager def. Providence Academy 1-1

Pillager def. at Bertha-Hewitt 1-1

Swanville def. Pillager 1-1

Pillager statistics

Maggie Schmit 1 set assist, 1 dig

Kaitlyn Luksik 5 ace serves, 21 kills, 3 blocks, 2 set assists, 29 digs

Tricia Engholm 3 ace serves, 8 kills, 61 set assists, 33 digs

Kassie Gardner 7 ace serves, 29 kills, 25 digs

Jordan Forsberg 3 ace serves, 13 kills, 2 set assists, 26 digs

Julia Johnson 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs

Jordayn VanVickle 2 kills

Samantha Thomas 7 ace serves, 10 kills, 1 block, 12 digs

Hailea Books 7 ace serves, 1 kill, 1 set assist, 49 digs

Overall: P 10-9. Next: Browerville at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Monday.