Area Girls Tennis: Area players finish third in GRC tourney

FOLEY—Aitkin's Lydia Browning and Brynn Wilson finished third in singles and Little Falls' Arielle Emerson-Grace Schulte and Aitkin's Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke placed third in doubles at the Granite Ridge Conference individual tournament Saturday.

Foley was the season team champion. Pine City was the academic team champion. Individual all-conference and honorable mentions will be determined at the end of the season.

Area placewinners

Singles

No. 1: 3-Lydia Browning (A) 2-1, 4-Angela Meschke (LF) 1-2, 6-Becky Langer (P) 1-2

No. 2: 3-Brynn Wilson (A) 2-1, 4-Abby Athman (P) 1-2

No. 3: 4-Kayln Gritzmacher (P) 1-2, 5-Nikki Courtemanche (A) 2-1

No. 4: 4-Amber Kuhlmann (A) 1-2, 5-Abby Andrea (P) 2-1, 6-Theja Ingebrand (LF) 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: 3-Arielle Emerson-Grace Schulte (LF) 2-1, 5-Hannah Andrea-Brittney Boser (P) 2-1, 6-Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist (A) 1-2

No. 2: 3-Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke (A) 2-1, 4-Tori Fleischacker-Magen Langer (P) 1-2, 6-Lydia Lange-Kristen Athmann (LF) 1-2

No. 3: 4-Avy Lease-Anessa Leidenfrost (P) 1-2, 5-Annie Courtemanche-Mikaela Justen (A) 2-1, 6-Mikayla Geise-Tamara Rhames (LF) 1-2

Next: Virginia at Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Pierz in South Subsection, Section 7-1A team tournament Thursday; Brainerd, Little Falls in North Subsection 8-2A team tournament at Courts Plus, Fargo, Friday.