Baseball: Harvest win title

The St. Mathias Harvest 50 and over baseball team concluded the season with two victories in the 4A tournament Sunday at Frank Viola Fields in Shoreview.

Sev Poser pitched a two-hitter in the semifinals to defeat TC Twins 11-1. Charlie Weber pitched the Harvest to a 4-1 championship victory over the Willow Park Goats.

The Harvest lost two games to the Goats in the regular season, while splitting with the Twins.

Leading hitters for St. Mathias were Rob Veith, Phil Prosapio and Steve Athman with three hits each. One of Athman's hits was a walk-off home run.