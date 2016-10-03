Area Golf: The secret meaning to the road trip

In some respects, the Up North trip has similarities to the 1978 comedy classic. Adjectives become more proficient and colorful. Liquid diets replace normal eating habits and the departure of one's hard-earned income slips away faster than John Belushi could make audiences laugh.

On this adventure, however, the true necessity of these time-honored 'mancations' became evident. Yes, they are fun. Yes, they can damage the human body, but what they do for the spirit, the moral, is immeasurable and can best be described in one scene from this year's trip.

For those unfamiliar with the Up North trip, it's a group of men from the Staples area or ties to the area. On this year's trip, 44 men competed in the golf tournaments known as the Hooter Cup and the Other Cup. Most of the participants traveled from Motley on a bus to Bemidji Town and Country Club, where we enjoyed two perfect days of golf. The third round was played at Longbow Golf Club north of Walker.

On the second night of this year's trip, after the two-round Hooter Cup concluded, the large group, some already reverting back to their youthful 20s, settled down for a champion's dinner complete with an awards banquet.

The rambunctious crowd was reaching its crescendo after 18-holes of golf and the Minnesota Vikings home opener against Green Bay looming. All that was missing were the togas for a few of the more lively participants.

There was one instance during the awards ceremony where the tomfoolery was set aside—if only briefly. It was at this moment the positive effects of a guys' weekend became clear.

Trip coordinator Roger Houselog, owner of Tower Pizza in Staples, quieted the rowdy crowd to deliver a special gift to one man. In Houselog's hands was a wood box.

While holding his emotions in check the best he could, Houselog explained how the box was something he made by hand. It was a memory box and it was for the grandson of Don "Skp" Dolan.

Many in the area may recognize that name. Dolan is the head boys basketball coach at Annandale, which has participated in the Class 2A state tournament the last four years and five times in the last 12 years. He's also the softball coach for the Cardinals.

Without giving too many personal details, Dolan's infant grandson is dealing with health issues. It's a trying time for any parent or grandparent. And when Dolan approached the front of the room he was embraced by numerous slurred-speech trip goers who were handicapped with watery eyes.

Ever the motivational speaker, Dolan stood up and explained how he wanted to first apologize for constantly looking at his phone. He didn't want to come across as a screen-obsessed teenager, but was checking on health updates.

He went on to express how the trip was a needed escape from the real world. The brief separation revitalized him. Being around friends, men with families and responsibilities of their own, may have brought back hope in his soul. The world can be hard and cruel and as men we are often asked to show strength and courage even when we may not have any left. We feel, whether true or not, that we have to be the emotional oak of stability during trying times.

For that brief moment 44 men were all on the same page. Dolan had put into words the underlying and unspoken truth of a road trip.

It was clear, watching the faces of the men in that dining room when Houselog handed Dolan the small, wood box, that most were in need of rejuvenation. Each had their own battle back in reality, however big or small. And this trip, this crazy, high-jinx filled trip that probably should go on double secret probation was going to prepare them to handle what was waiting at home.

After a nap, though.