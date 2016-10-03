Area Girls Tennis: Cards claim Mid-State title
NEW YORK MILLS—Izabella Edin didn't lose a game and Kelsi Peterson only dropped one to lead Staples-Motley to a 6-1 victory Monday over the Perham Yellowjackets to secure the Mid-State conference season championship.
Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe, Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite and Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams won their doubles matches and Sam Schimpp won at No. 3 singles for the Cardinals.
Staples-Motley 6, Perham 1
Singles
No. 1: Izabella Edin (S-M) def. Makayla Melvin 6-0, 6-0
No. 2: Brianna Schwantz (P) def. Ashley Smith 6-4, 6-2
No. 3: Kelsi Peterson (S-M) def. Michelle Swyter 6-1, 6-0
No. 4: Sam Schimpp (S-M) def. Jade Lenius 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
Doubles
No. 1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (S-M) def. Josie Beachy-Mallory Weber 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-0
No. 2: Katie Benson-Kelsie Weite (S-M) def. Elle Birkeland-Kiera Radniecki 6-1, 6-1
No. 3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (S-M) def. Caitlin Moulzolf-Johanna Winkels 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
Conference: SM 6-0. Overall: SM 13-5. Next: Minnewaska at Staples-Motley 4 p.m. Tuesday.