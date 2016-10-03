Area Boys Soccer: Hornets take down Wolves

BAXTER—Jonas Boelter scored the go-ahead goal for the Lake Region Christian School Hornets in their 2-1 victory over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Monday.

Levi Jensen recorded the first Hornet goal and goalkeeper Nick Christenson tallied 11 saves to pick up the win.

Walker 1 0—1

Lake Region 0 2—2

First half: W-Nate Armstrong (Jensen Rice) 32:00

Second half: LRCS-Levi Jensen (PK) 31:00, LRCS-Jonas Boelter 19:00

Shots on goal: LR 13, W 12

Goalkeepers: LR-Nick Christenson (11 saves); W-Shea Alto (11 saves)

Overall: LR 11-2-1. Conference: LR 6-0-1. Next: Lake Region Christian vs. Fourth Baptist at Plymouth 4 p.m. Tuesday.