Area Volleyball: Pirates bounce Nevis 3-0

NEVIS—Shania Glenz collected 19 kills and 15 digs for the Verndale Pirates in their sweep of the Nevis Tigers Monday.

Verndale's Morgan Glenz added 12 kills and 31 digs and Megan Dougherty added 19 set assists, 16 digs and an ace serve.

Nevis 16 20 22

Verndale 25 25 25

Verndale statistics

Allison Olsson 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 7 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists, 15 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve

Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 1 block, 31 digs

Katie Johnson 3 set assists, 5 digs

Haley Stinar 8 set assists, 6 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 16 digs

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 18 digs

Overall: V 15-5. Conference: V 3-1. Next: Verndale hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 3, Onamia 1

ONAMIA—Taylor Ehnstrom posted 36 set assists, five ace serves and seven digs to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a 3-1 Great River Conference victory over Onamia Monday.

Receiving most of Ehnstrom's gifts were Ellie Michaletz, who finished with 20 kills and 17 digs, and Maggi Fellerman, who tallied 13 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the 19-6 Gobblers.

Onamia 22 25 18 22

Aitkin 25 22 25 25

Aitkin statistics

Ally Bright 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 9 digs

Samantha Stiernagle 14 digs

Taylor Ehnstrom 36 set assists, 5 ace serves, 7 digs

Taylor Crotty 8 digs

Ellie Michaletz 20 kills, 17 digs

Maggi Fellerman 13 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

Kaija Davies 4 kills

Kate Kokesh 1 kill, 2 set assists

McKenna MacDonald

Conference: A 7-1. Overall: A 19-6. Next: Aitkin hosts East Central 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Browerville 3, Pillager 2

PILLAGER—Kaitlyn Luksik registered 16 kills and 19 digs for the Pillager Huskies in their 3-2 loss to the Browerville Tigers Monday.

Pillager's Kassie Gardner posted 15 kills, and 14 digs and Tricia Engholm finished with 38 assists and 13 digs.

Browerville 25 18 29 18 15

Pillager 18 25 27 25 13

Pillager statistics

Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace serve, 16 kills, 19 digs

Tricia Engholm 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 38 set assists, 13 digs

Kassie Gardner 1 ace serve, 15 kills, 14 digs

Jordan Forsberg 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 1 block, 4 set assists, 17 digs

Julia Johnson 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs

Samantha Thomas 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs

Hailea Books 2 ace serves, 31 digs

Overall: P 11-9. Next: Pillager hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

New York Mills 3, Staples-Motley 0

STAPLES—Mackenzie Zetah registered three digs, six kills and one block and Taylor Heldman tallied one ace serve, six digs and six kills for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 3-0 loss to the New York Mills Eagles Monday.

S-M's Camryn Banaka added one ace serve, seven digs and 12 set assists and Chelsea Nanik collected 16 digs.

New York Mills 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 19 13 17

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 5 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills

Mardi Opheim 10 digs, 4 set assists, 2 kills

Camryn Banaka 1 ace serve, 7 digs, 12 set assists

Mackenzie Zetah 3 digs, 6 kills, 1 block

Alex Davis 1 ace serve, 7 digs

Taylor Heldman 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 6 kills

Jenna Trantina 4 digs

Kiera Dumpprope 1 dig, 1 kill

Chelsea Nanik 16 digs

Overall: SM 4-14. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.