Area Volleyball: Pirates bounce Nevis 3-0
NEVIS—Shania Glenz collected 19 kills and 15 digs for the Verndale Pirates in their sweep of the Nevis Tigers Monday.
Verndale's Morgan Glenz added 12 kills and 31 digs and Megan Dougherty added 19 set assists, 16 digs and an ace serve.
Nevis 16 20 22
Verndale 25 25 25
Verndale statistics
Allison Olsson 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig
Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 7 digs
Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists, 15 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve
Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 1 block, 31 digs
Katie Johnson 3 set assists, 5 digs
Haley Stinar 8 set assists, 6 digs
Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 16 digs
Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs
Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 18 digs
Overall: V 15-5. Conference: V 3-1. Next: Verndale hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Aitkin 3, Onamia 1
ONAMIA—Taylor Ehnstrom posted 36 set assists, five ace serves and seven digs to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a 3-1 Great River Conference victory over Onamia Monday.
Receiving most of Ehnstrom's gifts were Ellie Michaletz, who finished with 20 kills and 17 digs, and Maggi Fellerman, who tallied 13 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the 19-6 Gobblers.
Onamia 22 25 18 22
Aitkin 25 22 25 25
Aitkin statistics
Ally Bright 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 9 digs
Samantha Stiernagle 14 digs
Taylor Ehnstrom 36 set assists, 5 ace serves, 7 digs
Taylor Crotty 8 digs
Ellie Michaletz 20 kills, 17 digs
Maggi Fellerman 13 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs
Kaija Davies 4 kills
Kate Kokesh 1 kill, 2 set assists
McKenna MacDonald
Conference: A 7-1. Overall: A 19-6. Next: Aitkin hosts East Central 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Browerville 3, Pillager 2
PILLAGER—Kaitlyn Luksik registered 16 kills and 19 digs for the Pillager Huskies in their 3-2 loss to the Browerville Tigers Monday.
Pillager's Kassie Gardner posted 15 kills, and 14 digs and Tricia Engholm finished with 38 assists and 13 digs.
Browerville 25 18 29 18 15
Pillager 18 25 27 25 13
Pillager statistics
Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace serve, 16 kills, 19 digs
Tricia Engholm 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 38 set assists, 13 digs
Kassie Gardner 1 ace serve, 15 kills, 14 digs
Jordan Forsberg 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 1 block, 4 set assists, 17 digs
Julia Johnson 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs
Samantha Thomas 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Hailea Books 2 ace serves, 31 digs
Overall: P 11-9. Next: Pillager hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
New York Mills 3, Staples-Motley 0
STAPLES—Mackenzie Zetah registered three digs, six kills and one block and Taylor Heldman tallied one ace serve, six digs and six kills for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 3-0 loss to the New York Mills Eagles Monday.
S-M's Camryn Banaka added one ace serve, seven digs and 12 set assists and Chelsea Nanik collected 16 digs.
New York Mills 25 25 25
Staples-Motley 19 13 17
Staples-Motley statistics
Ashley Vasquez 5 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills
Mardi Opheim 10 digs, 4 set assists, 2 kills
Camryn Banaka 1 ace serve, 7 digs, 12 set assists
Mackenzie Zetah 3 digs, 6 kills, 1 block
Alex Davis 1 ace serve, 7 digs
Taylor Heldman 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 6 kills
Jenna Trantina 4 digs
Kiera Dumpprope 1 dig, 1 kill
Chelsea Nanik 16 digs
Overall: SM 4-14. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.