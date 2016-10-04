Search
    Area Volleyball: Pirates bounce Nevis 3-0

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:32 a.m.

    NEVIS—Shania Glenz collected 19 kills and 15 digs for the Verndale Pirates in their sweep of the Nevis Tigers Monday.

    Verndale's Morgan Glenz added 12 kills and 31 digs and Megan Dougherty added 19 set assists, 16 digs and an ace serve.

    Nevis 16 20 22

    Verndale 25 25 25

    Verndale statistics

    Allison Olsson 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

    Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 7 digs

    Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists, 15 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve

    Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 1 block, 31 digs

    Katie Johnson 3 set assists, 5 digs

    Haley Stinar 8 set assists, 6 digs

    Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 16 digs

    Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs

    Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 18 digs

    Overall: V 15-5. Conference: V 3-1. Next: Verndale hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Aitkin 3, Onamia 1

    ONAMIA—Taylor Ehnstrom posted 36 set assists, five ace serves and seven digs to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a 3-1 Great River Conference victory over Onamia Monday.

    Receiving most of Ehnstrom's gifts were Ellie Michaletz, who finished with 20 kills and 17 digs, and Maggi Fellerman, who tallied 13 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the 19-6 Gobblers.

    Onamia 22 25 18 22

    Aitkin 25 22 25 25

    Aitkin statistics

    Ally Bright 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 9 digs

    Samantha Stiernagle 14 digs

    Taylor Ehnstrom 36 set assists, 5 ace serves, 7 digs

    Taylor Crotty 8 digs

    Ellie Michaletz 20 kills, 17 digs

    Maggi Fellerman 13 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

    Kaija Davies 4 kills

    Kate Kokesh 1 kill, 2 set assists

    McKenna MacDonald

    Conference: A 7-1. Overall: A 19-6. Next: Aitkin hosts East Central 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Browerville 3, Pillager 2

    PILLAGER—Kaitlyn Luksik registered 16 kills and 19 digs for the Pillager Huskies in their 3-2 loss to the Browerville Tigers Monday.

    Pillager's Kassie Gardner posted 15 kills, and 14 digs and Tricia Engholm finished with 38 assists and 13 digs.

    Browerville 25 18 29 18 15

    Pillager 18 25 27 25 13

    Pillager statistics

    Kaitlyn Luksik 1 ace serve, 16 kills, 19 digs

    Tricia Engholm 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 38 set assists, 13 digs

    Kassie Gardner 1 ace serve, 15 kills, 14 digs

    Jordan Forsberg 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 1 block, 4 set assists, 17 digs

    Julia Johnson 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs

    Samantha Thomas 1 ace serve, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs

    Hailea Books 2 ace serves, 31 digs

    Overall: P 11-9. Next: Pillager hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    New York Mills 3, Staples-Motley 0

    STAPLES—Mackenzie Zetah registered three digs, six kills and one block and Taylor Heldman tallied one ace serve, six digs and six kills for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 3-0 loss to the New York Mills Eagles Monday.

    S-M's Camryn Banaka added one ace serve, seven digs and 12 set assists and Chelsea Nanik collected 16 digs.

    New York Mills 25 25 25

    Staples-Motley 19 13 17

    Staples-Motley statistics

    Ashley Vasquez 5 digs, 1 set assist, 3 kills

    Mardi Opheim 10 digs, 4 set assists, 2 kills

    Camryn Banaka 1 ace serve, 7 digs, 12 set assists

    Mackenzie Zetah 3 digs, 6 kills, 1 block

    Alex Davis 1 ace serve, 7 digs

    Taylor Heldman 1 ace serve, 6 digs, 6 kills

    Jenna Trantina 4 digs

    Kiera Dumpprope 1 dig, 1 kill

    Chelsea Nanik 16 digs

    Overall: SM 4-14. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

