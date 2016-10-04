Area Golf News: Aces/Upcoming Events:
Holes in one
Steve Bleskacek aced the 140-yard 11th hole of Bobby's Legacy at Cragun's Legacy Courses Sept. 24 using a 7-iron.
Barb Bosshart, Woodbury, aced the 83-yard seventh hole of The Classic at Madden's Oct. 3 using a pitching wedge.
Upcoming events
Oct. 8: Billy Goat Open - Cuyuna Rolling Hills
Oct. 8: Golftoberfest Party - Grand View Lodge
Oct. 8: Chilly Open - Madden's PIne Beach West
Oct. 9: Legacy 1 Person scramble - Cragun's Legacy Courses
Oct. 15-16: Ironman tournament - Grand View Lodge
Oct. 16: Chili Dip Challenge - Whitefish Golf Club