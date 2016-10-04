Search
    Area Golf News: Aces/Upcoming Events:

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 6:36 p.m.

    Holes in one

    Steve Bleskacek aced the 140-yard 11th hole of Bobby's Legacy at Cragun's Legacy Courses Sept. 24 using a 7-iron.

    Barb Bosshart, Woodbury, aced the 83-yard seventh hole of The Classic at Madden's Oct. 3 using a pitching wedge.

    Upcoming events

    Oct. 8: Billy Goat Open - Cuyuna Rolling Hills

    Oct. 8: Golftoberfest Party - Grand View Lodge

    Oct. 8: Chilly Open - Madden's PIne Beach West

    Oct. 9: Legacy 1 Person scramble - Cragun's Legacy Courses

    Oct. 15-16: Ironman tournament - Grand View Lodge

    Oct. 16: Chili Dip Challenge - Whitefish Golf Club

