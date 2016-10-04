Area Boys Soccer: Hornets collect shutout win

PLYMOUTH—Tyler Ogren netted a pair of goals and Carson Moore punched in a third for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in Tuesday's 3-0 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools victory over Fourth Baptist.

Levi Jensen was credited with an assist on the first Ogren goal and goalkeeper Nick Christenson turned in the clean sheet stopping all 12 shots he faced.

Lake Region 2 1—3

Fourth Baptist 0 0—0

First half: LR-Tyler Ogren (Levi Jensen); LR-Ogren

Second half: LR-Carson Moore

Shots on goal: LR 12, FB 12

Goalkeepers: LR-Nick Christenson (12 saves); FB-JJ Weber (9 saves)

Conference: LR 7-0-1. Overall: LR 12-2-1. Next: Lake Region Christian vs. Trek North at Bemidji 4 p.m. Thursday.

Cathedral 6, Little Falls 2

BELLE PRAIRIE—Matthew Hanson scored his first varsity goal and Thomas Kunkel scored on a free kick for the Little Falls Flyers in a 6-2 Granite Ridge Conference loss to St. Cloud Cathedral Tuesday.

Sam Beam was credited with an assist on the Hanson goal and Adam Beack made seven saves for the Flyers, who were outshot 13-7.

St. Cloud Cathedral 5 1—6

Little Falls 0 2—2

First half: SCC-Aidan Brew (Jake Minkkinen) 0:25; SCC-McRay Drong (Minkkinen) 3:55; SCC-Brew 8:56; SCC-Will Torborg 13:42; SCC-Keaton LeClaire (Drong) 16:34

Second half: SCC-Jared Athmann penalty kick 45:30; LF-Matthew Hanson (Sam Beam) 48:01; LF-Thomas Kunkel free kick 50:00

Shots on goal: LF 7, SC 13

Goalkeepers: LF-Adam Beack (7 saves); SC-Sam Hanson (5 saves)

Conference: LF 2-4-2. Overall: LF 4-6-2. Next: Little Falls vs. Minnewaska at Glenwood 5 p.m. Thursday.