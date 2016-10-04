Area Cross Country: S-M's Sweeney wins again
SAUK CENTRE—Kira Sweeney crossed the finish line almost five seconds ahead of the second-place runner and Emmet Anderson was second in the boys race to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to third-place finishes in both the boys and girls events at the Sauk Centre Invite Tuesday.
Jacob Andres set the pace for the fifth-place Pierz boys with a fifth-place individual finish and the 11th-place Pioneer girls were led by Samantha Winscher in 28th place.
Boys results
Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 41, 2-Melrose 88, 3-Staples-Motley 98, 4-Morris Area 119, 5-Pierz 166, 6-Royalton 174, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 197, 8-St. John's Prep 204, 9-Osakis 206, 10-Rocori 217, 11 Sauk Centre 256
Individual winner: Jordan Malikowski (Royalton) 17:17.7
Pierz results: 5-Jacob Andres 17:48.6, 13-Cole Andres 18:15.9, 36-Alex Gottwalt 19:48.0, 45-Jaden Hennen 20:09.2, 67 Carson Yates 22:33.9, 71-William Heschke 25:29.1, 75-Charles Pekar 27:23.4
Staples-Motley results: 2-Emmet Anderson 17:19.6, 17-Tanner Robben 18:31.0, 18-Ben Bartezak 18:32.5, 30-Colin Klimek 19:27.8, 31-Jack Tyrrell 19:28.1, 38-Cael Sams 19:50.4, 41-Finn Erholtz 19:557.6
Girls results
Team scores: 1-Osakis 75, 2-Morris Area 78, 3-Staples-Motley 95, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 98, 5-Sauk Centre 105, 6-Melrose 127, 7-Rocori 136, 8-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 213, 9-St. John's Prep 217, 10-Pierz 257, 11-Royalton 325
Individual winner: Kira Sweeney (SM) 20:31.2
Pierz results: 28-Samantha Winscher 22:50.1, 35-Brenna Andres 23:33.2, 53-Grace Gottwalt 25:09.0, 73-Grace Marshik 28:13.0, 71-Katie Schaefer 29:46.9
Staples-Motley results: 1-Sweeney 20:31.2, 11-Addison Lorber 21:51.4, 17-Ameara Chenoweth 22:13.5, 25-Taylor Yungbauer 22:43.4, 41-Mackenzie Wilds 24:03.7, 44-Madysen Hull 24:15.3, 49-Mikayla Sauber 24:43.4