    Area Girls Soccer: Flyers top Cathedral 3-1

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 4, 2016 at 10:46 p.m.

    ST. CLOUD—Chelsea Moran scored two goals during the Little Falls Flyers 3-1 Granite Ridge Conference win over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday.

    Katie Orth scored the Flyers last goal and Lauren Thielman made nine saves in goal.

    St. Cloud Cathedral 0 1—1

    Little Falls 3 0—3

    First half: LF-Chelsea Moran 4:15; LF-Moran 12:00; LF-Katie Orth 14:00

    Second half: S-Anne Kunkel 31:30

    Goalkeepers: LF-Lauren Thielman (9 saves)

    Conference: LF 6-2. Overall: LF 8-5. Next: Zimmerman vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 5 p.m. Thursday.

