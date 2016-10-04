Area Girls Soccer: Flyers top Cathedral 3-1

ST. CLOUD—Chelsea Moran scored two goals during the Little Falls Flyers 3-1 Granite Ridge Conference win over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday.

Katie Orth scored the Flyers last goal and Lauren Thielman made nine saves in goal.

St. Cloud Cathedral 0 1—1

Little Falls 3 0—3

First half: LF-Chelsea Moran 4:15; LF-Moran 12:00; LF-Katie Orth 14:00

Second half: S-Anne Kunkel 31:30

Goalkeepers: LF-Lauren Thielman (9 saves)

Conference: LF 6-2. Overall: LF 8-5. Next: Zimmerman vs. Little Falls at Belle Prairie 5 p.m. Thursday.