Area Girls Tennis: Gobblers fall to Blue Devils

AITKIN—Angel Beaufeaux and Heather Gaulke paired to win No. 2 doubles for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 4-3 loss to the Virginia Blue Devils Tuesday.

It was the final meet of the regular season for Aitkin, whose other winners were Brynn Wilson in No. 2 singles and Nikki Courtemanche in No. 3 singles.

Virginia 4, Aitkin 3

Singles

No. 1: Anna Seitz (V) def. Lydia Browning 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Brynn Wilson (A) def. Ava Warren 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6

No. 3: Nikki Courtemanche (A) def. Grace Paulsen 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

No. 4: Mary Skorich (V) def. Amber Kuhlman 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Callie Mautson-Alex Saxhaug (V) def. Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke (A) def. Cassie Cornell-Mia Cope-Robinson 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Katie Scherf-Caleece Myhre (V) def. Annie Courtemanche-Mikaela Justen 6-4, 6-1

Overall: A 11-9. Next: Aitkin at Pine City 4 p.m. Thursday; No. 3 Aitkin at No. 2 Eveleth-Gilbert in North Subsection 7-1A team tournament 2 p.m. Monday.