Girls Tennis: Warriors end regular season with loss

SARTELL—The doubles team of Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher won at No. 1 in two sets for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-2 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday at Fitness Evolution.

Willmar edged Brainerd 4-3 Sept. 8 for one of Brainerd's two CLC losses.

Jaycie Hinrichs-Hannah Rud picked up the other victory in No. 3 doubles for the Warriors, who had their five-meet win streak snapped to end the regular season.

"Very competitive and long match," said Brainerd coach Lisa Salo. "Now we set our sights on tournament time."

Willmar 5, Brainerd 2

Singles

No. 1: Cayle Hovland (W) def. Payge Fitterer 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Elise Bierbaum (W) def. Libby Kurtzman 6-3, 7-5

No. 3: Lydia Morrell (W) def. Kate Kurtzman 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Chloe Hansen (W) def. Kiera Schweitzberger 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Kennedy Rusk-Britney Fletcher (B) def. Amanda Zuidema-Kirah Kessler-Gross 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Jordyn Swoboda-Ashley Prahl (W) def. Taya Person-Sydney Stock 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Jaycie Hinrichs-Hannah Rud (B) def. Olivia Corneil-Avery Hovland 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Conference: B 7-4. Overall: B 17-4. Next: Brainerd in North Subsection 8-2A team tournament at Courts Plus, Fargo, Friday.