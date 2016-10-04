Boys Soccer: Improving Warriors secure 6th victory

Last year, the Brainerd Warriors recorded only two victories and scored just 22 goals in 16 games.

This fall, the Warriors have elevated their offense and have tripled their victory total from a year ago with three games remaining in the regular season. Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles at Adamson Field earned Brainerd its sixth victory in 13 games and raised its season goal output to 34.

"It's been a big improvement," Warrior senior defender Jack Quaal said. "We have a lot of really great younger players who have come up this year. Even next year you will see we have a lot more.

"We've been working as a team great. Our practices, they're so fluent. We just work the ball around as good as we can."

Brainerd snapped a 3-game losing streak and also beat Apollo for the first time in six games dating back to 2013.

--- --- ---

Warriors 4, Apollo 2

The key: Brainerd scored the game's first three goals

Conference: Brd 5-5, SC 5-5

Overall: Brd 6-7, SC 6-8

Next: Brainerd vs. St. Cloud Tech at SCSU Husky Stadium 7 p.m. Thursday.

--- --- ---

"The mental aspect I felt like it was fading," Warriors' coach Tom Grausam said of the 3-game slide. "We kept on working on that for the last couple days. We talked about believing in themselves, having great resilience, relentlessness, and that's what they did tonight. They had all three of those tonight.

"It was a tremendous win. The guys really pulled it out. We haven't beaten Apollo for quite a while now. I'm hoping this is the hump we needed to get over. We've got three more strong games we have to play. We have to come out like we did tonight."

Tuesday, the Warriors came out and constructed a 3-0 lead and then got a bit complacent, surrendering back-to-back Apollo goals. Brainerd keeper Noah Sundberg rose to the occasion several times down the stretch to preserve the win.

"I was getting a little frustrated back there," Quaal said. "We couldn't seem to get (the ball) out as often as we wanted to."

Mason Malone iced the Warriors' victory with 2:57 remaining, assisted by Quaal.

"It was scary at the end," Grausam said. "We've been in those situations before and it hasn't come out our way. Tonight it came out our way. The boys just played with real heart tonight."

Jack Thorkelson opened the scoring at 26:04 of the first. Following an Aden Davis throw-in from the corner, the ball rattled around in front and Thorkelson knocked it into the net.

Malone's first goal, assisted by Thorkelson, transpired as the ball rolled behind Apollo keeper Zack Shiltz and Malone tapped it in.

In the second, Mason Wales' header provided Brainerd with its 3-goal edge at 36:31. Apollo's Hamse Sied made it 3-1 before Noah Kramer scored on a flip throw-in from the corner.

"It's been a fabulous season so far," Grausam said. "I'm very happy with the guys. They're working hard. The future's growing for us."

Apollo 0 2 --- 2

Brainerd 2 2—4

First half: B-Jack Thorkelson (Ian Foster) 26:04; B-Mason Malone (Thorkelson) 23:19

Second half: B-Mason Wales (Taylor Shelito) 36:51; SC-Hamse Sied 34:31; SC-Noah Kramer 19:27; B-Malone (Quaal) 2:57

Shots on goal: SC 9, B 10

Goalkeepers: SC-Zack Schiltz (6 saves); B-Noah Sundberg (7 saves).