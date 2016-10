Area Volleyball: Pierz prevails over C-I

CROSBY—Kylie Porter posted 10 kills, 21 set assists and 13 digs for the Pierz Pioneers, who defeated the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 3-2 in a non-conference match Tuesday.

Rebecca Athman added 10 kills and BreAnna Hopkins contributed an ace serve, five kills, 28 set assists and 15 digs for the Pioneers, who improved to 18-5.

Kylie Monson led C-I with nine kills and 20 digs and Shyanne Loiland added nine kills, 3 blocks and seven digs.

Pierz 15 25 26 25 15

Crosby-Ironton 25 19 28 21 10

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 10 digs

Kylie Monson 9 kills, 1 ace serve, 20 digs

Jessica Arneson 1 dig

Shyanne Loiland 9 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks

Madison Lattery 1 kill, 3 digs

Michaela Stangel 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 10 digs, 2 blocks

Jamie Nelson 2 kills, 20 digs

Sam Gutzman 2 ace serves, 27 digs

Abby Arneson 27 set assists

Tori Decent 6 kills, 2 ace serves, 1 dig, 1 block

Overall: C-I 11-7. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz statistics

Kelsi Stuckmayer 5 kills, 14 digs

Cassie Smieja 7 kills, 1 block

Hannah Kahl 10 digs

Leah Fuhrman 2 ace serves, 7 kills, 1 set assist, 7 digs

Rebecca Athman 10 kills, 1 set assist, 6 digs

Taylor Kimman 2 ace serves, 2 kills, 2 digs

Jordyn Jansen 5 digs

Jade Porter 4 kills, 2 digs

Kylie Porter 10 kills, 21 set assists, 13 digs

BreAnna Hopkins 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 28 set assists, 15 digs

Claire Reardon 1 ace serve, 2 digs

Kacy Broschofsky 6 kills, 2 blocks

Overall: Prz 18-5. Next: Pierz hosts Paynesville 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 0

PEQUOT LAKES—Corina Ruud accumulated 12 kills and two blocks in the Pequot Lakes Patriots 3-0 Mid-State Conference win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday.

Pequot's Clare Ganley amassed seven kills, five ace serves and nine digs.

Detroit Lakes 18 23 17

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 1 ace serve, 15 digs

Taya Salminen 1 ace serve, 10 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 10 set assists, 2 ace serves, 9 digs

Karli Skog 12 set assists, 3 kills, 3 ace serves, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 set assist

Corina Ruud 12 kills 2 blocks

Clare Ganley 7 kills, 5 ace serves, 9 digs

Samantha Littman 2 kills, 3 ace serves, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Alie Johanneck 2 kills

Britt Kratochvil 4 kills, 1 dig

Conference: PL 2-1. Overall: PL 12-4. Next: Pequot Lakes at Nevis 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sebeka 3, Pine River-Backus 1

SEBEKA—Bailey Wynn tallied 14 digs, 13 kills, two blocks and one ace serve for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 3-1 loss to the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday.

PR-B's Annie Semmler added 34 set assists, five digs, seven kills, one ace serve and eight blocks.

Sebeka 20 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus 25 17 17 20

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 34 set assists, 5 digs, 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 blocks

Gabby Rainwater 16 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Bailey Wynn 14 digs, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Anna Felthous 4 kills, 4 blocks

Miah Hansen 10 digs, 12 kills, 4 blocks

Vivian Bueckers 1 set assist, 1 dig, 1 kill, 2 blocks

Emma Barchus 1 dig

Shelby Adkins 16 digs

Riley Hirschey 10 digs

Overall: PRB 13-5. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Cass Lake-Bena 7 p.m. Thursday.

Pelican Rapids 3, Staples-Motley 0

STAPLES—Camryn Banaka bundled up two ace serves, five digs and 13 set assists for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 3-0 loss to the Pelican Rapids Vikings Tuesday.

Pelican Rapids 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 14 16 18

Staples-Motley statistics

Ashley Vasquez 2 digs, 2 set assists, 2 kills

Mardi Opheim 6 digs, 4 kills

Camryn Banaka 2 ace serves, 5 digs, 13 set assists

Mackenzie Zetah 9 digs, 3 kills

Alex Davis 7 digs, 6 kills

Taylor Heldman 1 ace serve, 3 digs, 2 kills

Jenna Trantina 1 dig

Chelsea Nanik 11 digs, 1 set assist, 1 kill

Overall: SM 4-15. Next: Staples-Motley at Detroit Lakes 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Breckenridge 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

WADENA—Ashley Adams tallied 21 set assists during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-0 loss to the Breckenridge Cowboys Tuesday.

Ellie Miron recorded 10 kills for the Wolverines.

Breckenridge 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 19 21 22

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 1 dig

Aly Daigneault 1 kill, 1 block

Lila Lohmiller 14 digs, 1 ace

Ashley Adams 1 ace, 21 set assists

Kennedy Gravelle 4 kills

Kyla Ness 5 digs, 1 ace

Katlyn Heaton 10 digs

Casey Volkmann 7 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 16 digs

Ellie Miron 10 kills, 1 dig

Kylee Hopp 1 kill

Overall: WDC 15-5. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Becker 3, Little Falls 0

BECKER—Terra Motschke gathered two kills, one ace serve and 12 digs for the Little Falls Flyers in their 3-0 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Becker Bulldogs.

Becker 25 25 25

Little Falls 14 15 12

Little Falls statistics

Allie Steinmetz 1 ace serve

Abby Poser 1 set assist, 1 dig

Rachel Tembreull 2 set assists, 2 digs

Sydney Berg 3 kills, 4 digs,

Abi Miller 2 kills, 7 digs

Mackenzie Jendro 4 kills

Kailey Ginter 4 set assists, 6 digs

Sophia Sowada 1 kill, 2 digs

Rachel Boros 1 kill, 6 digs

Terra Motschke 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 12 digs

Kacy Steinmetz 4 set assists, 3 digs

Conference: LF 1-6. Overall: LF 2-15. Next: Little Falls at Mora 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fourth Baptist 3, Lake Region 0

PLYMOUTH—The Lake Region Christian Hornets lost in three sets to Fourth Baptist Friday, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.