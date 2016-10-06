Homecoming isn't the only draw when the Brainerd Warriors host the unbeaten Alexandria Cardinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Adamson Field.

It will also be a Tackle Cancer Game to benefit the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund (RSCRCF). The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) is in its fifth year partnering with Shaver, challenging every high school football team to sponsor a Tackle Cancer event. The University of Minnesota and many colleges also participate in games at which fans can donate toward funding additional cancer research.

In 2012, the first year of the event, more than $120,000 was raised through Tackle Cancer events. Last year, more than $233,000 was raised. This year's goal is to raise more than $225,000 to push the five-year total to more than $1 million.

Shaver is sports director at KARE-11 TV in the Twin Cities. In 1988, he was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin's disease. His treatment and subsequent remission made him passionate about finding a cure.

Less than 10 percent of funds raised for RSCRCF are spent on administrative costs. Its mission is to support the Minnesota cancer community by funding research, prevention, treatment and other programs relating to cancer.

Grants are spent on technology and tools that enhance early detection of cancer, new programs promoting research to help prevent relapses, projects that demonstrate cancer research and programs that enhance the lives of Minnesota's cancer community by providing aid and assistance.

Brainerd Warriors head coach Ron Stolski, who's executive director of the MFCA, was in attendance five years ago when Shaver approached the MFCA about a possible partnership. Stolski said Brainerd has raised more than $8,000 at its Tackle Cancer events.

"I've been fortunate to sit in on one of those meetings where they allocate funds to researchers," Stolski said. "It's very inspirational. I remember a researcher came in and made a detailed proposal. It's not like 'I want this' and it's given to them. Only 'X' amount is allocated every year. They do a detailed proposal, first in writing, then in person.

"I remember one case where a doctor was so close to finding not necessarily a cure but some relief for ovarian cancer. He requested 'X' amount of money. After all those requests are presented, then a panel, primarily made up of doctors, decides this is where funds are going.

"It's quite a movement. I believe some other sports now too have taken this up across the state. It's really money well spent. Almost all of it goes to research. All of us are affected (by cancer) in some way."