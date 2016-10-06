Area Girls Soccer: Kapsner, Gold lift Flyers

BELLE PRAIRIE—Aria Kapsner scored two goals and Rachel Gold picked up a goal and assist in a 4-0 win for the Little Falls Flyers over Zimmerman in Granite Ridge Conference action Thursday.

Lauren Thielman turned away four Zimmerman shots to get the shutout.

Kapsner scored a first-half goal assisted by MiKel Vacek. Jillian Cox, assisted by Gold, netted the second goal to give the Flyers a 2-0 halftime lead.

Kapsner scored on an assist from Gold to start the second half. Gold then finished off the scoring with a goal off of a corner kick.

Little Falls 2 2—4

Zimmerman 0 0—0

First half: LF-Aria Kapsner (MiKel Vacek); LF-Jillian Cox (Rachel Gold)

Second half: LF-Kapsner (Gold); LF-Gold

Goalkeepers: LF- Lauren Thielman (4 saves)

Conference: LF 7-2. Overall: LF 9-5. Next: St. Cloud Cathedral at Little Falls 7 p.m. Monday.