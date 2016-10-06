Area Girls Tennis: Rangers advance in South Subsection 7-1A

CROSBY—Crosby-Ironton swept all three doubles matches and the fourth-seeded Rangers defeated the fifth-seeded Mora Mustangs 5-2 in the South Subsection, Section 7-1A play-in match Thursday.

Shelain Lewis and Loren Sabian posted singles wins for C-I which will travel to No. 1-seeded Pine City at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the fifth win for the Rangers, two of those coming by 4-3 scores over the Mustangs during regular-season play.

Crosby-Ironton 4, Mora 3

Singles

No. 1: Shelain Lewis (CI) def. Taylor Neil 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Morgan Brettingen (M) def. Whitney Haukos 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Jordan Horning (M) def. Hillary Holmvig 6-4, 6-4

No. 4: Loren Sabian (CI) def. Theja Ingebrand 5-7, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Sage Stangel-Katelyn Norwood def. AnnMarie Oberg-Grace Harmon 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Kyja Lindahl-Megan Nephew def. Kelsey Reynolds-Val Horning 6-1, 6-4

No. 3: Sommer Popkes-Jordyan Millsop def. Ada Krueger-Tori Dion 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Overall: C-I 5-15. Next: C-I at No. 1 Pine City in South Subsection 7-1A Team Tournament 4 p.m. Monday.

Staples-Motley 6,

Minnewaska 1

STAPLES—Izabella Edin defeated her No. 1 singles opponent 6-0, 6-0 during the Staples-Motley Cardinals' 6-1 win over the Minnewaska Lakers in their final meet of the regular season Thursday.

Staples-Motley 6, Minnewaska 1

Singles

No. 1: Izabella Edin (SM) def Danielle Thorfinson 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def Myranda Thoen 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Kelsie Weite (SM) def Raelynn Wildman 7-6, (7-1), 6-1

No. 4: Alissa Thorfinson (M) def Haley Dietman 7-6, (7-2), 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Joelle Thorfinson-Greta Reichmann (M) def Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe 7-5, 6-2, (10-3)

No. 2: Katie Benson-Ashley Smith (SM) def Aiden Riley-Madelynn Reichmann 4-6, 6-3, (10-5)

No. 3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (SM) def Hannah Orlowski-Cammy Mithun 7-6, (7-4), 1-6, (10-7)

Next: Staples-Motley in Section 8-1A Team Tournament, quarterfinals & semifinals, at Courts Plus Community Fitness, Fargo, Tuesday.

Pine City 5, Aitkin 2

PINE CITY—Brynn Wilson and Amber Kuhlmann defeated their singles opponents during the Aitkin Gobblers' 5-2 loss to the Pine City Dragons in their final meet of the regular season Thursday.

Pine City 5, Aitkin 2

Singles

No. 1: Natalie Cahill (PC) def Lydia Browning 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Brynn Wilson (A) def Lydia Adams 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Anna Miller (PC) def Nikki Courtemanche 6-4, 6-1

No. 4: Amber Kuhlmann (A) def Katie Miller 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Raven Rarick-Alison Brown (PC) def Bethany Kinzer-Grace Liljenquist 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Caitlyn Furber-Melinda Rydberg (PC) def Angel Beaufeaux-Heather Gaulke 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Emily Carpenter-Elizabeth Cahill (PC) def Mikaela Justen-Annie Courtemanche 6-0, 6-2

Overall: A 11-10. Next: No. 3 Aitkin at No. 2 Eveleth-Gilbert in North Subsection 7-1A Team Tournament 2 p.m. Monday.