Ally Smith scored three goals during the Brainerd Warriors' 4-0 Central Lakes Conference win over the St. Cloud Tech Tigers Thursday at Adamson Field on senior night.

Brainerd beat Tech 3-0 Sept. 8 and the Warriors lead the Central Lakes Conference.

Megan Ramerth scored the fourth goal for the Warriors.

"I want to thank our seniors—Ally Smith, Mara Roberts, Megan Tschida, Bryn Waters, Megan Ramerth, Emily Christensen, Kaylea Peterson, and Aly Neistadt—for such a great career so far, and a great first 14 games of their senior season," said Warriors head coach Grant Gmeinder. "We are so proud of this group of seniors for what they have accomplished, and are so excited to see what is next for all of them.

"We were very happy with the way everyone played on an emotional senior night."

Brainerd 3 1—4

St. Cloud Tech 0 0—0

First half: B-Ally Smith 14:45, B-A. Smith 22:44, B-A. Smith (Zetta Thurow) 38:15

Second half: B-Megan Ramerth (Lexi Roby) 8:21

Shots on goal: B 19, SC 5

Goalkeepers: B-Molly Rudolph (5 saves); SC-Hannah Hatling (15 saves)

Conference: B 8-0-1. Overall: B 10-2-1. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7 p.m. Friday.