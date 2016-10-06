One missed serve.

It's hard to beat a team that makes few errors and Class 2A's third-ranked Rocori Spartans missed just one serve en route to a 3-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over the host Brainerd Warriors Thursday.

Rocori improved to 9-0 in the conference with a 27-2 game record and secured its fifth straight win. Rocori's two losses this season have come against Class 2A's top-ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo and second-ranked Maple Lake.

"No. 1, we have a couple of horses," said Rocori head coach Ted Faber. "No. 2, we have experience and No. 3, I think everybody, for the most part, understands their role. When push comes to shove Eleanor (Holthaus) is getting the ball, Morgan (Holthaus) is getting the ball, Breanna (Schouviller) is getting the ball, Ashlan (Svihel) is getting the ball. Everybody knows Abby Lieser is the best passer in the gym. So there's not a lot of animosity or jealousy.

"I'm not going to lie, it certainly helps to have some natural ability and some tall girls who can jump and play way above the net."

The Spartans used runs of 8-3 and 7-2 to secure a 25-13 Game One victory. Schouviller, a senior hitter, posted four kills and an ace serve and Eleanor Holthaus, a 6-foot junior setter, added three more kills and another ace serve.

Brainerd's Courtney Russell, who finished with eight kills, tallied four in the opening loss.

"They don't make a lot of serving errors, but they made a lot of hitting errors, which was surprising tonight," said Warriors head coach Jared Diem. "They're definitely good servers. No doubt about that. They used up our back row."

Game Two was all Rocori despite Russell and Eleanor Holthaus exchanging kills to start. After Russell's last kill made it 4-3 Rocori, Eleanor Holthaus rattled off seven straight pin-point serves, including another ace, to make it 12-3.

Brainerd setter Cara Helgeson snuck in a kill, one of her three on the night to go with 17 set assists, to halt Rocori's momentum, but the Spartans closed out the match with a 6-1 spurt.

"We've been working on maintaining our energy all the way through the match," said Faber. "We did that Tuesday against Apollo. In tonight's third set, I wasn't very happy with our team. We just lost some focus and energy. That happens sometimes, but Brainerd is not going to give up. They have something to prove."

Brainerd, which has lost eight straight, made it interesting in Game Three by building a 6-2 lead. Warrior freshman Avery Eckman, who finished with seven kills, knocked one down to start a 7-1 run to create an 18-15 Warrior lead.

The Spartans answered with a Holthaus kill, back-to-back Schouviller kills, a Morgan Holthaus ace serve and an ace block.

Eleanor Holthaus ended the match with a kill followed by an ace serve.

"We worked on finishing games and of course Set Three didn't end the way we wanted it to," Diem said. "We didn't give up. My girls just have that do-or-die attitude. They just want to keep on playing. We were in the huddles and our setter was screaming, 'I'm having fun out here, you girls should be, too.' We just kept working hard. Avery Eckman had the best hitting night that she's had all season long."

It was senior night for Brainerd's Katie Jobe, Kaylee Johnson, Jillian Ewald and Samantha Moser.

"You can't get any better than the six seniors that we have," said Diem. "Not only our four players, but our two student managers Callie Nagel and Elizabeth Sobania. They are dedicated to Warrior volleyball and the principles that they stand for. They all have great integrity and helping any way they can. They are selfless and it's just such a rarity."

Rocori 25 25 25

Brainerd 13 7 23

Brainerd statistics

Sammy Moser 9 digs

Katie Jobe 1 dig

Jillian Ewald 1 dig, 1 set assist

Kaylee Johnson 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Cara Helgeson 3 kills, 2 digs, 17 set assists

Lillee Hardee 3 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Ellie Peabody 1 kill, 3 digs

Courtney Russell 8 kills, 3 digs

Avery Eckman 7 kills, 2 digs