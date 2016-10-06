DEERWOOD—Meritt Miller and Matt Cherne breezed to first-place finishes and Brainerd girls and boys teams won their respective events in what Warriors head coach Dave Herath call their best performance in a decade at the Crosby-Ironton Ranger Invite Thursday at Ruttger's on Bay Lake.

Miller's time of 19:15.2 broke the school record she set last year by 17 seconds and led the girls to a perfect 15-point score, finishing 37 seconds ahead of teammate Emily Rugolski.

Brainerd's Lily Schaeffer, Grace Erholtz and Molly Selisker rounded out the top five. Ali Crochet, Ellie Selisker and Izzy Nelson also finished in the top 10.

Cherne won the boys race finishing 44 seconds ahead of teammate Travis Goeden. They were joined in the top 10 by David Kelm, Zach Herrlich, Maxim Osborne, Evan Storbakken and Mac Brink.

"This was a breakout meet for both the boys and the girls," said Herath. "It's probably been a decade since we had both teams perform so well.

"We've only had one girl all season under 20 minutes (Miller) and today we had four with two more really close. The boys had only one runner all season under 18 minutes (Cherne) and tonight we had five. It was the first time Matt's ever gone under 17 (with a 16:46.6).

"We've been spending a lot of time in the weight room and it's starting to pay off. Lately we've been shifting to speed work and this was the first time they had a chance to show that off. Twenty-four of 30 boys had lifetime bests and all 10 girls had a season best if not lifetime bests. The kids hadn't raced for a week and a half so they were chomping at the bit to get out there."

Crosby-Ironton's Ari Lemieur, seventh, and Maddie Severson, 10th, were the only non-Warrior girls to break the top 10 and paced the Rangers to second place.

The C-I boys also finished second led by Seth Lemieur in third place and Sam Roberts in seventh.

The fourth-place Pine River-Backus boys were led by Luke Downie, 17th. Sidney Lodge, 11th, paced the incomplete Tiger girls team.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 18, 2-Crosby-Ironton 48, 3-Northland/Deer River 85, 4-Pine River-Backus 89

Individual winner: Matt Cherne (Brd) 16:46.6

Brainerd results: 1-Cherne 16:46.6, 2-Travis Goeden 17:30.5, 4-David Kelm 17:35.3, 5-Zach Herrlich 17:36.2, 6-Maxim Osborne 17:43.5, 8-Evan Storbakken 18:04.0, 10-Max Brink 18:13.1, 15-Garrett Goeden 18:18.8, 16-Joey Moraghan 18:22.2, 18-Andrew Wasniewski 18:30.0

Crosby-Ironton results: 3-Seth Lemieur 17:33.0, 7-Sam Roberts 17:47.9, 11-Elijah Severson 18:15.6, 13-Ethan Cady 18:16.4, 14-Griffin Severson 18:17.0, 41-Sam Smith 21:32.7

Pine River-Backus results: 17-Luke Downie 18:23.9, 23-Luke Sechser 19:27.5, 24-Luke Ackerman 19:32.4, 37-Josh Sechser 20:21.7, 38-Marcus Lukanen 20:23.1, 40-Jason Cadwell 21:16.3, 44-Beau Broom 21:46.9

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 15, 2-Crosby-Ironton 49, 3-Northland/Deer River 76, inc-Pine River-Backus, Mille Lacs

Individual winner: Meritt Miller (Brd) 19:15.2

Brainerd results: 1-Miller 19:15.2, 2-Emily Rugloski 19:52.2, 3-Lily Schaeffer 19:56.8, 4-Grace Erholtz 19:58.7, 5-Molly Selisker 20:17.9, 6-Ali Crochet 20:19.6, 8-Ellie Selisker 21:45.2, 9-Izzy Nelson 21:49.6, 13-Isabel Thompson 22:21.8. 21-Lindsey Jensen 25:07.4

Crosby-Ironton results: 7-Ari Lemieur 21:05.0, 10-Maddie Severson 21:50.1, 12-Ella Dwyer 22:14.8, 16-Miranda Berg 24:09.7, 17-Anna Bostrom 24:17.9, 24-Megan Erickson 25:53.8

Pine River-Backus results: 11-Sidney Lodge 21:50.5, 15-Alexander Hoopman 23:22.2, 20-Shayna Moore 25:04.1

Next: C-I in Mid-State Conference Meet at Park Rapids 4 p.m. Monday; PRB in Ottertail Central Invite at Henning 4 p.m. Monday; Brainerd at St. Cloud Tech Invite 4 p.m. Tuesday.