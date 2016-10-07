High School Football: Jones, Pirates shut down Rockets

UNDERWOOD—Mack Jones ran for a touchdown and completed four touchdown passes during the eighth-ranked Verndale Pirates' 47-0 Nine Man win over the Underwood Rockets Friday.

Jones rushed for 97 yards and passed for another 168.

Luke Weniger ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Pirates. He ran for 36 yards and totaled 55 receiving yards.

Verndale recorded four interceptions—Two by Mac Schluttner, and one each by Weniger and Jordan Brownlow.

Underwood 0 0 0 0—0

Verndale 14 20 7 6 47

First quarter

V- Mack Jones 9 run (Mac Schluttner from Jones) 7:03

V- Jordan Brownlow 66 pass from Jones (conversion failed) 3:49

Second quarter

V- Schluttner 20 pass from Jones (conversion failed) 10:36

V- Luke Weniger 4 run (Jones kick) 7:23

V- Weniger 55 pass from Jones (Jones kick) :46

Third quarter

V-Tyler Willis 9 pass from Jones (Jones kick) 9:38

Fourth quarter

V-Matt Steege 80 run (conversion failed) 11:34

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: V 35-319

Pass comp-att-int-yds: V 6-14-0-168

Total offense: V 319

Individual leaders

Rushing: V-Mack Jones 10-97, Matt Steege 2-79, Luke Weniger 5-36, Taylor Willis 4-35

Passing: V-Jones 6-14-0-168

Receiving: V-Brownlow 1-66, Weniger 1-55, Schluttner 2-35

Sub: V 4-0. Overall: V 6-0. Next: Verndale hosts Ogilvie 7 p.m. Friday.