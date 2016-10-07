Search
    High School Football: PR-B scores twice in final 1:15 to nip W-H-A

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:56 p.m.

    PINE RIVER—Spencer Richards threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:15 for Class 1A's ninth-ranked Pine River-Backus Tigers who rallied to defeat 1A's eighth-ranked Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 22-21 in a battle of unbeatens in a Northwest White Subdistrict game Friday.

    Both teams entered the contest 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the subdistrict.

    After the Tigers had taken an 8-0 halftime lead on an 84-yard pass from Richards to Trey Burgoyne, WHA ripped off 21 straight second-half points capped by a 27-yard field goal by Edgar Anderson with 2:20 left to play.

    Brenden Fenstermaker returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the WHA 19. Six plays later Richards connected with Kiel from a yard out with 1:15. The 2-point conversion pass failed.

    The Tigers recovered the onside kick attempt and with 24 seconds left, Richards hit Burgoyne from 14 yards out. Mitchell Wynn ran for the 2-point conversion to seal the win.

    WHA 0 0 11 10—21

    PRB 0 8 0 14—22

    Second quarter

    PRB-Trey Burgoyne 84 pass from Spencer Richards (Richards run) 10:39

    Third quarter

    WHA-Carter Opheim 6 pass from Kevin Smith (pass good) 9:35

    WHA-Edgar Anderson 22 field goal 5:05

    Fourth quarter

    WHA-Phil Kangas 8 run (Anderson kick) 9:30

    WHA-Anderson 27 field goal 2:20

    PRB-Kiel Struss 1 pass from Richards (pass fail) 1:15

    PRB-Burgoyne 14 pass from Richards (Mitchell Wynn run) 0:24

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: PRB 37-128, WHA 34-150

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 10-20-1-169, WHA 10-17-1-94

    Total offense: PRB 287, WHA 244

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PRB-Wynn 12-61, Bryce Wolske 4-31

    Passing: PRB-Richards 10-20-1-169

    Receiving: PRB-Burgoyne 3-118

    Sub: PRB 4-0. Overall: PRB 6-0. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pillager 7 p.m. Friday.

