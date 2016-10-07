PINE RIVER—Spencer Richards threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:15 for Class 1A's ninth-ranked Pine River-Backus Tigers who rallied to defeat 1A's eighth-ranked Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 22-21 in a battle of unbeatens in a Northwest White Subdistrict game Friday.

Both teams entered the contest 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the subdistrict.

After the Tigers had taken an 8-0 halftime lead on an 84-yard pass from Richards to Trey Burgoyne, WHA ripped off 21 straight second-half points capped by a 27-yard field goal by Edgar Anderson with 2:20 left to play.

Brenden Fenstermaker returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the WHA 19. Six plays later Richards connected with Kiel from a yard out with 1:15. The 2-point conversion pass failed.

The Tigers recovered the onside kick attempt and with 24 seconds left, Richards hit Burgoyne from 14 yards out. Mitchell Wynn ran for the 2-point conversion to seal the win.

WHA 0 0 11 10—21

PRB 0 8 0 14—22

Second quarter

PRB-Trey Burgoyne 84 pass from Spencer Richards (Richards run) 10:39

Third quarter

WHA-Carter Opheim 6 pass from Kevin Smith (pass good) 9:35

WHA-Edgar Anderson 22 field goal 5:05

Fourth quarter

WHA-Phil Kangas 8 run (Anderson kick) 9:30

WHA-Anderson 27 field goal 2:20

PRB-Kiel Struss 1 pass from Richards (pass fail) 1:15

PRB-Burgoyne 14 pass from Richards (Mitchell Wynn run) 0:24

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 37-128, WHA 34-150

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 10-20-1-169, WHA 10-17-1-94

Total offense: PRB 287, WHA 244

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Wynn 12-61, Bryce Wolske 4-31

Passing: PRB-Richards 10-20-1-169

Receiving: PRB-Burgoyne 3-118

Sub: PRB 4-0. Overall: PRB 6-0. Next: Pine River-Backus at Pillager 7 p.m. Friday.