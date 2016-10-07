Area Football: After slow start, Cards cruise to win

Next: Staples-Motley hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Friday

STAPLES—Like one of the old steam engines rumbling through town back in the day, the Staples-Motley Cardinals took a gradual approach to getting rolling Friday.

Once they got firing, however, there was little stopping them, especially not Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, which was steamrolled 36-6 in the Midwest Blue Subdistrict contest.

S-M's offense was led by senior tailback Eric Lisson, who rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Senior fullback Hunter Berggren added S-M's other touchdown as it improves to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the subdistrict.

"It was what the defense gave us and we were just going to try to utilize our size," said S-M head coach Travis VanOverbeke. "We have some big guys on the line and we also did have some new linemen in. So to get Eric the ball and to see what he did wasn't a surprise to us. He's been running like that since the season began. He wasn't able to get too many touches at the start of the year, but when we had fall camp going he was emerging as the No. 1 or No. 2 back. He did his thing tonight."

It took three possessions before the Cardinals started rolling against the winless Thunder.

Starting at their own 31, S-M used a eight play drive, highlighted by Berggren's 32-yard rumble up the middle to secure its first score—a 6-yard TD run by Lisson.

The Thunder answered thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Pung to Donovin Nuckols to tie the score.

After that it was all Cards, which saw Lisson score from 17-yards out on their next possession and 7 yards on their final possession of the first half for a 22-0 halftime edge.

"We played down right away and had an incredibly slow start," VanOverbeke said. "There's a lot of variables that probably had to do with that. There are the homecoming distractions and some other things going on within the program. It was important for these guys to stay their course and weather their own storm. I don't think it was Long Prairie that was doing it to us. I think it was self-inflicted a lot in the first quarter, but I was happy they came out of the funk."

On S-M's second drive of the second half, Berggren capped off a 14-play, 80-yard drive with his 5-yard TD run. Lisson carried the ball eight of those plays as he racked up 35 carries, the most of his career.

"I knew I was going to be starting and all that, but I had no idea I was going to be getting the ball that much," said Lisson. "The line was doing a great job of making holes and then I was just looking for daylight."

Lisson closed out the scoring with an 8-yard TD run. The scoring play was set up by Lisson's 17-yard pass to Matt Miller on fourth and 12.

The Cardinals held the Thunder to just 139 yards on 45 plays. Alex Erpelding led the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble. Mason Rychner added an interception and Scout Strickland recovered a fumble.

The Thunder managed just 35 yards in the second half helping the Cardinals to a homecoming victory, which hasn't happened in a while at S-M according to VanOverbeke, who likes his teams chances to finish out the season and be set up well for the playoffs.

"I think we can get on a roll," VanOverbeke said. "Wadena is coming on strong. Wadena is a good football team and are much different than last year. We can't start that game like we started this game. We're looking forward to getting into the postseason on the good side of the record."

Long Prairie-GE 0 6 0 0—6

Staples-Motley 0 22 6 8—36

Second quarter

SM-Eric Lisson 6 run (run failed) 11:08

LPGE-Donovin Nuckols 31 pass from Hudson Pung (run failed) 9:37

SM-Lisson 17 run (Trey Skeesick pass from Mason Rychner) 7:35

SM-Lisson 7 run (Lisson run) 1:31

Third quarter

SM-Hunter Berggren 5 run (pass failed) 41.3

Fourth quarter

SM-Lisson 8 run (Josh Lombard run) 2:31

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: SM 49-302, LPGE 26-65

Pass comp-att-int-yds: SM 8-16-1-88, LPGE 5-19-1-74

Total offense: SM 65-390, LPGE 45-139

Individual leaders

Rushing: SM- Eric Lisson 35-230, Hunter Berggren 8-45, Mason Rychner 3-1, Josh Lombard 2-37, Matt Miller 1-(-11); LPGE- Will Koetters 3-5, Hudson Pung 5-3, Sam Olson 8-9, Matthew Roe 8-52, Donovin Nuckols 1-(-2), Nick Byers 1-(-2)

Passing: SM-Rychner 6-13-76, Lombard 1-2-(-5), Lisson 1-1-24; LPGE- Pung 5-19-74

Receiving: SM-Miller 4-32, Lisson 2-27, Trey Skeesick 2-29; LPGE- Jaden Evenson 2-24, Nuckols 2-44, Koetters 1-5