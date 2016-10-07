High School Football: Girtz, Pioneers roll past Paynesville

PIERZ—Layne Girtz tallied 106 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards and three touchdowns for Class 3A's fifth-ranked Pierz Pioneers in their 41-20 Mid-State Subdistrict One win over the Paynesville Bulldogs Friday.

Derick Hall added 103 yards and two touchdowns. Girtz began the game with a 44-yard touchdown run after a failed onside kick by the Bulldogs.

"Again, we found a way to win against a tough opponent," said Pierz coach Leo Pohlkamp. "We made some big plays in the third and fourth quarter on offense that sparked us. A long pass to Girtz and two touchdown runs by Hall were huge."

Paynesville 0 14 6 0—20

Pierz 20 0 7 14—41

First quarter

Prz-Lane Girtz 44 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 11:47

Prz-La. Girtz 2 run (kick fail) 4:31

Prz-Cohlton Boser 2 run (Rocheleau kick) 1:28

Second quarter

Pay-Gavin Stanger 72 run (Tyler Donabauer run) 10:31

Pay-Stanger 13 pass from Grant Fuchs (run fail) 4:00

Third quarter

Pay-Donabauer 5 run (run fail) 1:46

Prz-Derick Hall 22 run (Rocheleau kick) 1:11

Fourth quarter

Prz-Hall 41 run (Rocheleau kick) 10:59

Prz-Girtz 8 run (Rocheleau kick) 2:49

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Pay 45-254, Prz 45-245

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Pay 7-16-0-91, Prz 4-8-1-111

Total offense: Pay 345, Prz 356

Individual leaders

Rushing: Prz-La. Girtz 22-106, Hall 10-103, Brandon Ortman 6-23, Boser 3-7, Carson Huls 5-6

Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 4-8-1-111

Receiving: Prz-La. Girtz 2-56, Ben Herold 1-32, Jalen Jansen 1-23

Sub: Prz 4-1. Overall: Prz 5-1. Next: Pierz at Rockford 7 p.m. Friday.