High School Football: Crusaders defeat Little Falls

ST. CLOUD—Sia McQuillan ran eight yards in the fourth quarter for the Little Falls Flyers who lost 13-6 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in an East Central North Subdistrict game Friday at St. Cloud State University's Husky Stadium.

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Flyers who fell to 1-4 in the subdistrict, 1-5 overall.

Little Falls 0 0 0 6—6

Cathedral 0 6 0 7—13

Second quarter

SC-Kendrick Hernandez 9 run (kick fail) 2:55

Fourth quarter

LF-Sia McQuillan 8 run (kick fail) 9:22

SC-Mitchell Plombon 16 pass from Quinton Young (Jack Thiebault kick) 3:13

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: LF 21-113, SC 42-173

Pass comp-att-int-yds: LF 9-18-1-137, SC 12-18-0-73

Total offense: LF 250, SC 246

Individual leaders

Rushing: LF-Austin Erdman 11-56, Keenan Dahl 4-28, Josh Jennings 4-15, McQuillan 2-14

Passing: LF-Michael Gross 8-17-1-110

Receiving: LF-Dylan Lucasavitz 2-45, Jacob Kappahn 4-41

Sub: LF 1-4. Overall: LF 1-5. Next: Little Falls at Zimmerman 7 p.m. Friday.