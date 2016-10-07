High School Football: Gindorff, Rangers nudge MLWR

CROSBY—Senior quarterback and homecoming king Noah Gindorff ran for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers past the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 37-36 in a Northeast Blue Subdistrict game Friday.

C-I trailed 36-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Jake Larson scored on a one-yard run and Gindorff ran in from a yard out for a 36-36 tie with 1:30 left. Logan Peterson kicked the extra point for the margin of victory.

Gindorff scored earlier on runs of two, eight and eight yards and threw a 24-yard strike to Eli Winegarner.

Gindorff finished with 132 yards on 19 carries and completed 10 of 16 passes for 200 yards. Larson gained 140 yards on 18 carries.

Moose Lake-WR 6 16 14 0 --36

Crosby-Ironton 6 12 6 13—37

First quarter

MLWR-Bryceton Butkiewicz 2 run (run fail)

C-I-Noah Gindorff 2 run (run fail)

Second quarter

C-I- Gindorff 8 run (run fail)

MLWR-Isaac Riihiluoma 11 run (Joe Weidendorf run)

C-I-Eli Winegarner 24 pass from Gindorff (run fail)

MLWR-Riihiluoma 43 run (Riihiluoma run)

Third quarter

MLWR-Butkiewicz 60 run (Riihiluoma run)

C-I-Gindorff 8 run (run fail)

MLWR-Weidendorf 3 run (run fail)

Fourth quarter

C-I-Jake Larson 1 run (pass fail)

C-I-Gindorff 1 run (Logan Peterson kick) 1:30

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: MLWR 56-342, C-I 40-289

Pass comp-att-int-yds: MLWR 3-9-0-46, C-I 10-16-0-200

Total offense: MLWR 388, C-I 489

Individual leaders

Rushing: C-I-Gindorff 19-132, Larson 18-140

Passing: C-I-Gindorff 10-16-0-200

Receiving: C-I-Winegarner 4-78, Larson 1-63

Sub: C-I 2-2. Overall: C-I 4-2. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pine City 7 p.m. Friday.