AITKIN—Caleb Curtiss ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, to lift the Aitkin Gobblers to a 27-20 win over the Mora Mustangs.

Sam Peterson added 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Gobblers, who have won five in a row after their season-opening to Hinckley-Finlayson.

With the game tied at 20, Aitkin intercepted Mora with a little more than two minutes remaining in the contest to set up their game-winning drive. Curtiss ran 1 yard for the winning score with one second left.

Logan Cluff and Jeb Sanford each recorded nine tackles and Dylan Quade and Quin Miller both collected one interception for Aitkin.

Mora 6 6 8 0—20

Aitkin 0 14 6 7—27

Second quarter

A-Sam Peterson 11 run (kick failed) 10:06

A-Caleb Curtiss 1 run (C. Curtiss pass from S. Peterson) 4:30

Third quarter

A-Sam Peterson 10 run (kick failed) 2:23

Fourth quarter

A- C. Curtiss 1 run (S. Peterson kick good) :01

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: A 40-196

Pass comp-att-int-yds: A 6-8-1-73

Total offense: A 269

Individual leaders

Rushing: A- C. Curtiss 17-55, S. Peterson 9-58, Wyatt Sanford 13-72, Wyatt Kokesh 1-11

Passing: A-S. Peterson 6-8-1-73

Receiving: A-Sanford 1-42

Overall: A 5-1. Next: Moose Lake-Willow River at Aitkin 7 p.m. Friday.