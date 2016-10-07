Boys Soccer: Warriors shut out Alexandria

Two goals by Mason Malone in a 5-goal first half sparked the Brainerd Warriors to a 5-0 victory over the Alexandria Cardinals in a Central Lakes Conference game Friday at Adamson Field.

Other Brainerd goals were by Jack Quaal, Tim Whiteman and Andy Schlosser. Noah Sundberg posted his second shutout of the season as the Warriors evened their CLC record at 6-6 and improved to 7-8 overall.

Brainerd, which beat Alexandria 2-0 Aug. 30, ends the regular season at home Monday against Sartell.

"The boys played hard," Warriors coach Tom Grausam said. "We're played pressure ball all over the field and never gave up. This gave us a chance to move up in our section."

Alexandria 0 0—0

Brainerd 5 0—0

First half: Brd-Mason Malone (Aden Davis); Brd-Jack Quaal (Tim Whiteman); Brd-Malone (Quaal); Brd-Whiteman (Ian Foster); Brd-Andy Schlosser penalty kick

Second half: No scoring

Conference: B 6-6. Overall: B 7-8. Next: Sartell at Brainerd 7 p.m. Monday.