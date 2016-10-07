Search
    Girls Soccer: Brainerd blanks Alexandria

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:03 p.m.

    ALEXANDRIA—Ally Smith scored two goals and assisted on the third during the Brainerd Warriors' 3-0 Central Lakes Conference win over the Alexandria Cardinals Friday.

    The Warriors, who lead the CLC, received their other goal from Regan McElfresh.

    Brainerd keepers Molly Rudolph and Megan Tschida combined to shut out the Cardinals.

    Alexandria 0 0—0

    Brainerd 1 2— 3

    First half: B-Ally Smith (Gabby Smith) 21:00

    Second half: B-Regan McElfresh (A. Smith) 57:00, B-A. Smith (Josie Kramer) 63:00

    Shots on goal: A 4, B 17

    Goalkeepers: A-Emma Ziegler (14 saves); B-Molly Rudolph (3 saves), Megan Tschida (1 saves)

    Conference: B 10-0-1. Overall: B 12-2-1. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 7 p.m. Monday.

