Alexandria quarterback Jaran Roste rushed for 239 yards and three TDs as the unbeaten Cardinals held off the Brainerd Warriors 59-45 in a wild homecoming game Saturday at Adamson Field.

Roste, who tied a state record with nine touchdowns accounted for against Bemidji last week, also threw for 155 yards and a TD as Class 5A's sixth-ranked Alexandria piled up 655 yards in total offense.

Star Alexandria running back Micah Christenson rushed for 153 yards and two scores before suffering a leg injury early in the second quarter. He did not return.

Slot receiver Cody Faber shifted to running back in place of Christenson and finished with 108 yards rushing and a TD.

Brainerd running back Charlie Geraets rushed for 112 yards and two TDs. The Warriors lost despite gaining 458 yards in total offense, forcing three turnovers and a safety.

A valiant effort enabled Brainerd to rally from 15-0 and 24-8 deficits. The Warriors seized a 38-31 lead on Geraets' 15-yard TD run and Geraets' 2-point conversion pass to Max Boran late in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Roste took control of the game, scoring three straight possessions on runs of 14, 77 and 2 yards to give Alexandria a safe 59-38 lead with 2:15 remaining.

A complete game story, statistics and photos will be in Sports Monday.