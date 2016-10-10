Area Girls Soccer: Crusaders edge Flyers in overtime

LITTLE FALLS—Maddy Chopp's goal with 47 seconds left in overtime lifted the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders past the Little Falls Flyers 2-1 in a Granite Ridge Conference match Monday.

Trailing 1-0, the Flyers tied it in the second half when Rachel Gold tallied off of a feed from Aria Kapsner. Lauren Thielman had eight saves in goal for the Flyers in their final regular-season game.

Cathedral 1 0 1—2

Little Falls 0 1 0—1

Conference: LF 7-3. Overall: LF 9-6. Next: Little Falls in Section 8-1A Tournament TBA Thursday.